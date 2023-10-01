TS Galaxy miss chance to go level with Kaizer Chiefs as Richards Bay edge closer to Orlando Pirates

TS Galaxy surrendered an early lead to allow Richards Bay to claw their way into a match and force a 1-1 draw at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sphiwe Mahlangu thrust the Rockets ahead in this Premier Soccer League match as early as the sixth minute after connecting, for the first time, with a cross from Higor Vidal.

A schoolboy error by Mlungisi Mbunjana then allowed Langelihle Mhlongo to steal the ball from him inside the box and beat goalkeeper Vasilije Kolak - leveling matters in the 27th minute.

Kolak almost gifted the visitors a second goal two minutes into the second half when he spilled a Sanele Barns freekick but Pogiso Sanoka was on hand to clear danger.

The two sides then struggled to breach each other and they settled for a point apiece.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: TS Galaxy have established themselves as an unpredictable side this season. Since beating Kaizer Chiefs in August, they have gone on a four-match run without tasting victory.

Following Sunday's draw, they remain 11th on the table and they have nine points from seven PSL games.

Had they won, they could have gone level on points with Kaizer Chiefs.

Their opponents, Richards Bay are second from the bottom with six points from eight outings and a win could have seen them overtaking Orlando Pirates on the standings.

It is a difficult campaign for Kaitano Tembo's Natal Roch Boyz who have managed to avoid defeat only four times this term.

WHAT NEXT? Galaxy and Richards Bay are left with two competitive games this October and, on paper, the fixtures do not look very difficult.

The Rockets have Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United on their schedule and with both their opponents not consistent sides, TS Galaxy will be fancying to use those games to pick themselves up.

The Natal Rich Boyz will host Polokwane City and Cape Town City in another opportunity to recover.