TS Galaxy defender to miss Orlando Pirates clash after hijacking and assault - 'He is receiving medical treatment in hospital'

The South African football community has been rocked by news of a violent incident involving TS Galaxy player Lentswe Motaung. Reports emerging from Gauteng indicate that the young defender was targeted by criminals in Phola Park, Thokoza, during the early hours of Saturday morning. The encounter resulted in the player sustaining injuries that required immediate medical intervention, casting a shadow over the club's preparations for their league commitments.

According to reports, the incident was not limited to the theft of the vehicle but involved a physical confrontation that left the player requiring urgent care.

Detailed information regarding the crime was shared by Vehicle Trackers on social media, outlining the severity of the situation.

“TS Galaxy player Lentswe Motaung reportedly hijacked Saturday early hours in Phola Park [Thokoza] and sustained injuries during the incident,” the update confirmed.

“He is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital, while the hijacked vehicle remains missing. The vehicle had not yet been registered and was still operating with a permit at the time of the hijacking. Anyone with information that could assist in locating the vehicle or identifying the suspects is urged to come forward and share the information via our hotline 071 132 3563 or inbox,” the statement added, as quoted by The South African.

The timing of the assault is particularly difficult for TS Galaxy, who are scheduled to face Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Motaung, who has been an ever-present figure in the starting line-up this season, will now be forced to watch from the sidelines as he recovers from the physical and emotional trauma of the hijacking.

Motaung has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the division since making his breakthrough. The 21-year-old right-back has been a consistent performer for the Rockets, starting all seven of their matches during the current season. His development has been a highlight for the club, having earned a Man of the Match award against Sekhukhune United earlier in September for his defensive discipline and work rate.

His rise to prominence began under former coach Adnan Beganovic, who integrated the youngster into the senior setup in 2024. Motaung proved his durability and quality by making 27 appearances last season across various competitions, including the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup. This consistency earned him the trust of current coach Bernard Parker, who has continued to rely on the defender as a regular starter.

The defender’s most recent appearance came in a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chippa United, where he once again occupied his standard role on the right side of the defence. Losing such a reliable player under these distressing circumstances presents a tactical and psychological challenge for the coaching staff. The focus within the camp will likely shift from purely tactical preparation to ensuring the well-being and recovery of their teammate.

TS Galaxy have yet to release an official club statement regarding the specifics of the hijacking or Motaung’s expected recovery timeline.

As the team readies itself for the 19:30 kick-off against the Buccaneers, the priority remains the health of the young defender.



