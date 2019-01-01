Live Scores
TS Galaxy confirm passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba

Backpagepix
The Rockets have confirmed the passing of one their star players on Saturday morning

Another fatality has rocked South African football with the news of the passing of TS Galaxy star Thembinkosi Mbamba - just less than a week after he helped steer the NFD outfit to Nedbank Cup glory. 

 

MORE TO FOLLOW...

