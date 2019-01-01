TS Galaxy confirm passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba

The Rockets have confirmed the passing of one their star players on Saturday morning

Another fatality has rocked South African football with the news of the passing of TS Galaxy star Thembinkosi Mbamba - just less than a week after he helped steer the NFD outfit to Nedbank Cup glory.

A sad morning for the TS Galaxy family as we woke up to the sad news of Thembinkosi Mbamba's passing. Last week we were celebrating with him, today we mourn him. Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult period. Sleep well young Rocket. pic.twitter.com/pCKyxH0orv — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 25, 2019

