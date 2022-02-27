TS Galaxy confirm goalkeeper Buthelezi stabbed in car hijacking incident

Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have confirmed their goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi became a victim of a car hijacking incident in Soweto on Saturday.

In a media release sent by the club and seen by GOAL, TS Galaxy added the goalkeeper is in stable condition while his brother is critical in hospital.

"TS Galaxy Football Club in-form net-minder, Melusi Buthelezi became a victim of a car hijacking in Soweto early evening yesterday [Saturday]," the club's statement read.

"Buthelezi and his brother were returning from visiting their ailing mother when they were cornered by car hijackers at a petrol filling station in Soweto. They both suffered stab wounds and were admitted to the hospital. Buthelezi is in stable condition even though his brother is said to be critical.

"The 23-year-old, who is yet to concede a goal at the highest level, rose to prominence at the start of this year when he made his PSL debut in the Nedbank Cup 0-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs a fortnight ago.

"He went on to keep two consecutive clean sheets in the Dstv Premiership matches against Swallows and Amazulu.

"His family has asked for privacy while they are trying to deal with this unforeseen circumstance. TS Galaxy FC are appealing to the masses to afford Buthelezi and his family privacy during these trying times.

"The club will not be commenting further on the matter until further notice."

Buthelezi signed for TS Galaxy from Jomo Cosmos in June 2020.