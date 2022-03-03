TS Galaxy coach Ramovic upset with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Komphela 'language'

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic was unhappy with what he claims were some unsavoury remarks made by Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela.

Mbatha had launched himself into early robust challenges, and according to Ramovic, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela had been chirping referee Jelly Chivani for some time prior to the veteran winger’s dismissal.

“It’s okay if the referee decides that a player gets a card. But I think it’s not nice if a colleague stands for four minutes and tries to talk (to the referee), ‘A red card, you have to give him a card, you have to give him a card.’

“The name of the coach is Steve Komphela. After I told him he should not do it, he talked in a bad language back,” the Germany-born coach told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I believe to be a head coach in a big club like Sundowns, and to have this kind of talk, it’s a shame.

“I believe colleagues should treat [each other] with a lot of respect, to all people, and not talk like...I can’t even say it on the TV,” Ramovic said.

When pressed further on the matter, the TS Galaxy coach added:

“After the game it’s over now. I just think that the behaviour is the most important thing. After the game I wish them all the best, that they win the cup, that they win the league.

“It’s just my opinion that among the coaches you should have a nice language. Because you represent your club, you represent your supporters and everything. You should know how you talk, it’s my opinion but everyone knows for himself best.”

Article continues below

Sundowns’ win took them to 51 points, a massive 18 points above second-placed Royal AM.

Galaxy are second from bottom with 17 points, behind Chippa United on goal difference, and three points above 16th placed Baroka FC, who they play next.