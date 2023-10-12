TS Galaxy coach Ramovic has confidence in dropped Kaizer Chiefs' star - 'Sometimes rain comes but he will bounce back'

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is confident Given Msimango will reclaim his place in Kaizer Chiefs' starting XI.

Msimango joined Chiefs from Galaxy

He started off well, but was benched vs City

Ramovic confident defender will rise

WHAT HAPPENED: Msimango started off the bench against Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League assignment, before coming in with a minute to conclude the game.

However, he played no part as the Glamour Boys fell by a solitary goal versus Cape Town City in another PSL outing.

Ramovic is confident his former player will once again rise and command a starting berth in the Molefi Ntseki-led team.

WHAT HE SAID: "In life and just in soccer it’s not always that the sun shines," Ramovic said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Sometimes the rain comes but like I know, Given, he is a hard-working guy, professional [and] disciplined, I will absolutely not be surprised that he will bounce back again and become stronger than he was.

"He is a fantastic player and yes Chiefs have a lot of great players, it’s not easy so you have to fight for your place and I think he has the character to bounce back absolutely."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match against Sekhukhune was the first time the 26-year-old has not started a PSL game since December 2021.

Msimango will have to muscle his way past the improved Njabulo Ngcobo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Chiefs have been inconsistent this season and are under immense pressure to deliver silverware. It explains why Ntseki has been making changes in his starting team.

WHAT NEXT: Msimango is not part of the Bafana Bafana team preparing to play Eswatini and Ivory Coast, respectively in international friendlies.

His involvement at a club level on a regular basis will boost his chances of making it to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Bafana.

However, the centre-back has to win Ntseki's trust once again at the Soweto giants.