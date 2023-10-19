TS Galaxy coach Ramovic claims SuperSport TV cut him off after Carling Knockout victory over Mamelodi Sundowns

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has claimed that SuperSport TV cut short his post-match interview following Wednesday’s Carling Knockout triumph.

The 44-year-old spoke to media after the game

Ramovic explains why he was cut off

German keen to talk about Israel-Palestine conflict

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rockets beat Mamelodi Sundowns 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra-time at Mbombela Stadium.

After the match, Ramovic turned up for the post-match interview but just managed to say he did not want to talk about the match before SuperSport blacked him out.

The retired goalkeeper says the reason he was cut off was that he intended to talk about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The truth is, I asked SuperSport before the game…if I can say something about the things happening in Palestine,” Ramovic told iDiski Times.

“They did not allow me. I said I don’t want to talk about the game and I continued to talk about the Palestine incident and they cut it off and I think that is a shame because it was my voice.

“I think to do something like this shows I don’t know what, but again I’m not a politician. I just wanted to say that our players are with the people of Palestine and the president of South Africa [Cyril Ramaphosa] has said that we are against any kind of violence," he continued.

“South Africa went through Apartheid, Palestine is going through the same in front of the eyes of the world. This is what I said and they cut it off.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ramovic intended to touch on the Israel-Palestine war, he was coming from an eventful match with a number of major talking points.

Their game against Sundowns was an emotional rollercoaster that saw Galaxy score two goals in quick succession for an early lead.

But Sundowns launched a second-half comeback sealed by Gaston Sirino's strike deep into stoppage time when it appeared the Rockets had completed victory inside regulation time.

But the match spilled into extra time before going to a penalty shootout.

Another big incident of the match was Bongani Zungu's lunge on Bernard Park which left the TS Galaxy forward hospitalised with a broken leg.

WHAT NEXT? Now that Galaxy have reached the Carling Knockout quarter-finals, they would fancy going all the way to the final for their second major trophy.

This is after they won the 2019 Nedbank Cup having humbled Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

It is to be seen which opponents they will get in the Carling Knockout last-eight.