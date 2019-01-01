TS Galaxy sign Botswana keeper Ezekiel Morake who stopped South Africa

With the celebrations slowing down after the Rockets' Nedbank Cup glory, they have now turned their attention to the new season

Barely weeks after being crowned Nedbank Cup champions for the very first time, National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy are making their intentions known with the signing of a foreign-born player.

The Rockets, who are owned by Tim Sukazi have snapped up the services of Botswana international goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake.

The keeper now becomes Galaxy’s very first foreign signing with the club looking to plot a promotion challenge next season, as well as prepare to venture into the Caf Confederation Cup for the very first time in their short history.

In their first season in the NFD, Galaxy registered an eighth-place finish and will hope for improvement next season.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Botswana international goalkeeper, Ezekiel “Zakes” Morake,” the club said in a statement issued on Twitter.

It has certainly been a remarkable last 24-hours for Morake, who is currently on duty with the Zebras.

The shot-stopper was most recently on the winning end against where his decisive penalty stop helped guide his national team to the last four of the tournament held in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The 23-year-old is currently on international duty with his national team in his maiden Cosafa Cup,” the club explained.

“Zakes was instrumental in the elimination of South Africa yesterday when he made a superb save of Tebogo Mokoena’s penalty spot kick. He has won several individual awards in the Botswana Premier League,” TS Galaxy's statement added.

Meanwhile, Morake has previously been on the books of Botswana Premier League outfit Jwaneng Galaxy, who finished the 2018/19 league season as runners up.

While much will be expected of him at Galaxy, he will have to fight for his place with captain Ludwe Mpakumpaku, the club’s current No.1.

