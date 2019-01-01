TS Galaxy 1-0 Saint Louis: NFD side's flying start in the Caf Confederation Cup

Sizwe Mdlinzo scored the only goal of the game for the Nedbank Cup champions in Mbombela on Sunday afternoon

South African side TS Galaxy recorded a 1-0 win over Saint Louis in their opening match of the Caf Confederation Cup.

TS Galaxy qualified for the competition after beating in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

By doing so, they became the first team from the lower divisions of South African football to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup, taking into consideration Black played in the competition but qualified as a team after being relegated back in 2012.

TS Galaxy were all over their Seychelles opponents from the word go, and perhaps the scoreline could have been different had they not missed a penalty in the early stages.

However, Sizwe Mdlinzo's first-half strike saw them secure an important home win in what was their first continental experience.

The side from KwaNyamazane fielded what was their strongest starting line-up, with Mpakumpaku in goal for them.

After losing Zakhele Lepasa back to , Dan Malesela's side was expected to struggle upfront.

This was the case as they failed to bury the majority of their chances in the first 45 minutes.

Mdlinzo was on hand to fire TS Galaxy ahead with three minutes to go before the end of the first half as Saint Louis struggled to really come to the party.

The second half saw TS Galaxy knock the ball around nicely, and while they didn't create as many chances as they would have liked, Saint Louis still threatened.

Malesela knew his side needed more goals going into the return leg, and he was forever on his feet, encouraging his charges to go forward and get a second.

However, Saint Louis defended a lot better in the second period, giving TS Galaxy little breathing space to test their goalkeeper.

The match would end in a 1-0 win to TS Galaxy, their first in the competition as they look to make history and become the first NFD team to reach the group stages since Black Leopards in 2012.