TS Galaxy 1-0 CNaPS Sport: Minnows edge closer to Caf Confederation Cup group stage

The South African side's fairytale continental run shows no signs of ending

Sanele Barns scored the only goal of the game as South African second-tier side TS Galaxy defeated Madagascar’s CNaPS Sport 1-0 in their Caf Confederation Cup First Round bout on Sunday.

Barns opened the scoring in the fifth minute as the hosts started the match strongly at Mbombela Stadium, although they were tested as they sought to preserve their lead for the rest of the contest.

Sihle Nduli was replaced with a broken wrist midway through the second half—evidence of the tenacity with which the visitors chased an equaliser—but National First Division side Galaxy held on for a famous victory.

Dan Malesela’s side might have even added to their tally late on, but substitute Tshegofatso Nyama was unable to make the most of a late run-out.

Article continues below

Galaxy defeated in the final of the Nedbank Cup last season to become the first South African lower league side to win the competition, and to secure a spot in this year’s Confederation Cup.

They downed Saint Louis Suns United of the Seychelles 2-0 on aggregate in the Preliminary Round last month, but were always going to find things tougher against the Malagasy heavyweights.

However, Galaxy demonstrated some of the qualities that saw them win the Nedbank Cup Ke Yona trophy during the international break to ride out the match against their more experienced opponents and take a valuable home win ahead of the return match in Madagascar on September 27.