Truter: Sekhukhune United appoint former AmaZulu tactician as head coach

Premier Soccer League side Sekhukhune United have confirmed the appointment of Brandon Truter as their new coach.

Truter takes over as Kaitano Tembo's successor

Sekhukhune hand new coach long-term contract

MacDonald Makhubedu confirmed as Truter’s assistant

WHAT HAPPENED? The head coach's position at the club fell vacant when Tembo was relieved of his duties following a string of poor results.

The Zimbabwean tactician had been appointed in June this year and left as the club sits in 15th place.

Meanwhile, Babina Noko have maintained both Makhubedu and Thabo Senong, who worked under Tembo, in their coaching ranks although the latter will work in the academy.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID? "Sekhukhune United Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Brendon Truter [sic] as head coach on a contract until 2025," the club announced on Friday.

"Truter joins Babina Noko after having impressed the board with his long-term vision for returning the team to the level the team wants to compete at, coupled with his drive and determination in achieving that.

"Truter will be assisted by Makhubedu as the only assistant, in a revamped technical team, with further announcements to be made in due course.

"Meanwhile former assistant coach Senong has been appointed as head of development."

For immediate release...‼️



Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to announce the appointed of Brendon Trutter as Head Coach of Babina Noko .



Babina Noko let’s welcome Our New Head Coach



— Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) November 11, 2022

AND WHAT IS MORE: While welcoming the new appointment, Truter acknowledged the task ahead.

"It is with great honour to be appointed head coach of this ambitious club, and I’m hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"There’s a lot of work ahead of us, and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players.

"I would like to thank the chairman of the club, Mr. Simon Malatji, and his board for their confidence in me, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new coach will be tasked with helping Sekhukhune United stabilize and start getting positive results after a poor start to the 2022–23 campaign.

Currently, they are in the relegation zone, after just two wins, five losses, and five draws.

Truter – who has been without a club since he was sacked by AmaZulu in October – will officially take charge of the club after the 2022 World Cup break.

WHAT NEXT FOR TRUTER? The tactician will oversee his first PSL match when Babina Noko face Usuthu on December 31.