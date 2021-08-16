Truter reveals why Kaizer Chiefs failed to sign Gamildien from Swallows FC

The experienced forward was one of the players targeted by Amakhosi when their Fifa transfer ban was lifted

Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has revealed Ruzaigh Gamildien could not accept what Kaizer Chiefs were offering him as well as the duration of the contract the Soweto giants were keen on, resulting in the striker's failed move to Naturena.

The 32-year-old forward was widely reported to be a top target for Amakhosi and Truter says the interest from Chiefs affected Gamildien’s form towards the end of last season.

“I think towards the end [of the season] when the interest broke in the media that he might be going to Chiefs, I think that disturbed his rhythm last season,” said Truter as per Sowetan Live.

“But the deal fell through basically because of the duration of a contract and what Chiefs were offering. Swallows came out and bettered the deal, and that brought stability. I think once the player is stable, the coach is happy with him and he is part of the family. A stable and happy player will perform like this and I’m happy for him.”

After scoring 11 Premier Soccer League goals last season, Gamildien appears to be starting the season in fine form after the forward grabbed a brace on Saturday when Swallows edged Orlando Pirates 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the MTN8.

Truter also pointed to the arrival of another forward Mwape Musona, who was recently signed by Swallows after a stint in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as helping keep Gamildien on his toes.

“Musonda is another reason Gamildien performs like this. The quality of Musonda is evident, but in terms of the conditioning he is still lacking,” Truter said.

“But what I can expect to see from him is 15 to 20 minutes when he plays. He also has issues surrounding his work permit because he did play outside the country. What we can control now is to try to get him to be match fit.”

Swallows now prepare to kick off their PSL campaign on Sunday when they host Bloemfontein Celtic.