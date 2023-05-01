Truter makes damning booze allegations about 'rotten individuals' in the AmaZulu squad

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has become the latest figure to open up on alcohol abuse in the Premier Soccer League.

Truter worked at AmaZulu for seven months

He alleges players came to training intoxicated

But the current Usuthu coach disputes that

WHAT HAPPENED? Truter was fired by AmaZulu in October 2022 to end a seven-month stint at the club. It appeared to be a difficult spell for Truter after he had built his profile at previous employers Swallows.

The tactician, now at Sekhukhune, has opened up about his time at Usuthu and how his players behaved. He alleges there was a problem of alcohol abuse at AmaZulu as he says players were reporting for training intoxicated and that the dressing room could be a difficult place.

WHAT TRUTER SAID: “Yes, it’s true. I am not going to lie for anybody, players came to training drunk and I had to deal with it at one stage, so whoever said it [Dube] is right,” said Truter as per SABC Sport.

“AmaZulu are capable of this result. They proved it against Kaizer Chiefs with the 4-0 in January. I think it’s their mindset and attitude.

“There are some rotten individuals in there, within that squad – I have first-hand experience. At halftime, it gets heated in that dressing room, but I wish coach Cobra [Ayanda Dlamini] well.”

AND WHAT MORE? Truter’s remarks might explain why Romain Folz appeared to struggle to control the AmaZulu dressing room before being removed from his role as coach recently.

Current Usuthu coach Ayanda Dlamini, however, dismisses Truter's allegations as coming from a bitter person.

“People who are saying these things are bitter,” Dlamini said. Do you think these players would have played like this if they were drinking during the week or the night before? I am the coach right now, and if these things are being said I have to protect my players because I need them – they can’t speak for themselves.

“The things being said can destroy their careers. Some people might say they will never hire players from AmaZulu ever again. There are still youngsters here who could still go overseas, and if people are saying this…what does it do to their image?

“If you have a problem with the team, address it respectfully. If you say they are drunkards, maybe we were getting drunk with you while you were here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The problem of alcohol abuse in the PSL is well documented. Recently, there was a storm at Chloorkop after Mamelodi Sundowns players Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule were alleged to have arrived at training while under the influence.

Not long ago, former Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso claimed Amakhosi players arrived at Naturena reeking of alcohol. His remarks were supported by Leonardo Castro who said the same thing about Amakhosi.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? The KwaZulu-Natal side face already-crowned champions Sundowns on Wednesday, knowing they are safe from relegation and now in the mix for a Top Eight finish.