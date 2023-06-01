Truter finally responds to Orlando Pirates' controversial penalty - 'No, it wasn't! People may think I’m bitter'

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter insists the penalty awarded to Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final was not legit.

Letsoalo was punished for handling the ball

There was a massive debate about whether it was legit or not

Truter reveals his stance

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune attacker Victor Letsoalo was adjudged to have intentionally handled the ball in the danger zone, and the referee awarded Pirates a penalty that Tapelo Xoki converted and helped his team win their second Cup this season.

The penalty has been the main discussion point in the country, and while some fans felt it was not a genuine one, Bucs boss Jose Riveiro felt otherwise.

Truter, for the first time, has shared his views on the same, insisting it should not have stood.

WHAT HE SAID: "Whatever answer I give you, people may think I’m bitter or I’m just being diplomatic, but look like I said we will take the experience, some were given, some weren't given," Truter told Marawa on Radio 947.

“VAR would have [had] a look there but unfortunately we don’t have it in South Africa... So yeah, sometimes it is given, sometimes it is not, but I would say that common sense would prevail at that moment because there are no laws at times.

"Unsporting behaviour [by players], was caused a bit of an offense based on that referee’s opinion at that moment. For me to say anything now… I have licked my wounds, I’ve put the matter to bed and I would like to move on from it.

"Based on my reaction, no, [it was not a penalty]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a debut season for Riveiro in South African football, and he went on to defy the odds and help Bucs qualify for the Caf Champions League as well as win the available Cup competitions.

It was the first time Sekhukhune had reached the final in a major competition which is a plus for the tactician. Babina Noko will play in the Caf Confederation Cup by virtue of being the runners-up. Considering the fact that Pirates will be taking part in the elite continental club competition.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates and Sekhukhune will now strengthen their teams ahead of a busy 2023/24 campaign.