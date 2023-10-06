Truter concedes bleak Sekhukhune United future amid Kaizer Chiefs links - ‘I am really considering my future’

Sekhukhune United coach says he is considering his Sekhukhune United future amid rumours linking him with Kaizer Chiefs.

Sekhukhune lost to Arrows on Thursday

A frustrated Truter was left considering his future

He has been linked with Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Babina Noko lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match on Thursday, leaving Truter a very frustrated man.

It was a game Sekhukhune squandered some good scoring opportunities to succumb to a fourth league defeat of the season.

WHAT WAS SAID: “This is what I am thinking at the moment. I am really considering my future because we need a conducive environment for the team to grow,” said Truter as per FARPost.

“At this moment I am not the happiest and I am a bit emotionally charged and I think that is [the end of] my interview guys at the moment.

“At this moment I can’t talk about my future, Sekhukhune will see how the draw goes whether I am part of [the club] going forward that is something I still have to consider.”

AND WHAT MORE? Truter went through how his charges executed themselves and bemoaned the way they missed scoring chances.

“As a coach, you always have to have all the answers. You have to have faith and still believe in the team and players,” he said.

“But at the same time, you are never short of being criticised. You are never short of being told what to do. You are never short of people telling you what you are doing wrong.

“But at the end of the day, you have to face the music with mistakes like that in the last third.

“Our build-up play was good until the last third. If you have a three-vs-one with the goalkeeper and still miss so many chances.

“But the opponents have one shot and it’s a goal. Then maybe your problem is not on the field.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Truter is considering dumping Babina Noko at a time when they have reached the Caf Confederation Cup group stage and there was attention on him to see how he will guide them in this phase of the competition.

They were drawn in Group D alongside RS Berkane, Diables Noirs and Stade Malien.

If he goes to Chiefs where Molefi Ntseki is facing an uncertain future, it will be a pressure job for him.

In the event that happens, he will be hard-pressed to help Chiefs win their first piece of silverware since 2015 and expected to succeed where coaches like Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Arthur Zwane and Giovanni Solinas failed.

WHAT NEXT? The next few days will be crucial in determining Truter's future and all eyes are on him to see if he will leave Sekhukhune.

There is also focus on Ntseki whose future looks bleak as Amakhosi are struggling this season.

The Soweto giants have already missed out on the MTN8 and are facing the difficult task of catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL title race.