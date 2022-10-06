Truter: AmaZulu FC part ways with former Swallows FC coach ahead of Orlando Pirates clash

AmaZulu FC head coach Brandon Truter has resigned from his position with a PSL encounter against Orlando Pirates looming.

Truter has been under pressure due to the team's poor results

The former Swallows FC coach has left Usuthu due to personal reasons

Usuthu have a big match coming up against Orlando Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Truter has decided to leave Usuthu following their 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay in a KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash on Wednesday evening.

The defeat extended Usuthu's winless run to five matches across all competitions - including three losses in the Premier Soccer League.

The Cape Town-born tactician resigned from his position as the head coach due to personal reasons according to his agent Basia Michaels.

WHAT DID THE AGENT SAY: “Yes, the results haven’t fallen our way, hence the coach has also decided it’s best to step aside. He thought he could continue to balance work and personal matters, but you can see it is affecting his job,” Michales told SABC Sports.

“We held a meeting with the club and coach Brandon offered to walk away and allow someone else to take the vision forward. He wishes AmaZulu well and believes they have a strong team to compete this year.”

CLUB CONFIRMS TRUTER'S DEPARTURE:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Truter has left Usuthu placed ninth on the PSL standings with 11 points from nine matches but they are just three points behind third-placed SuperSport United.

AmaZulu are also in control of their MTN8 semi-final tie against Kaizer Chiefs having held the Soweto giants to a 1-1 draw away in the first-leg clash last weekend. Usuthu are leading on the away goals rule ahead of the second-leg match which will be played at their home ground, Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AMAZULU? The Durban-based side will travel to the iconic Orlando Stadium where they are scheduled to face Orlando Pirates in a PSL encounter on October 14.

The club's management is yet to announce who will take charge of the team following Truter's departure.

Siyabonga Nomvethe and Kamaal Sait have been serving as Truter's two assistants, but it is unclear whether they will be entrusted with leading the team.

Usuthu were linked with Fadlu Davids last month, but the former Orlando Pirates co-coach was appointed Lokomotiv Moscow assistant coach two weeks ago.

It remains to be seen whether the ambitious club will approach Ernst Middendorp who is currently unattached having left Maritzburg United at the end of last season.