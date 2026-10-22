Trump: LeBron James is a disgrace in every sense of the word, and he must apologise

US President Donald Trump has accused basketball star LeBron James of insulting the United States by refusing to stand still during the American national anthem.

James, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, appeared to mime a golf swing and pull off movements resembling basketball shots as the anthem played before Wednesday's season opener against the New York Knicks.

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Writing on his platform "Truth Social", Trump said: "While the national anthem is being played, LeBron James insults our nation! I said from the start that he is a bad person, a disgrace in every sense of the word."

He added: "LeBron James must apologise to all the great American warriors and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the American flag, and for everything our nation represents!"

James has yet to respond to Trump's latest remarks. The pair have traded criticism on several occasions in the past.

Anthem controversies

Most professional sporting events in the US open with the national anthem, either recorded or performed live. Players and spectators are expected to stand where they can and stay still, with some singing along.

Over the past decade, that tradition has turned into a political battleground. In 2016, former American football player Colin Kaepernick sat, then took a knee during the anthem, protesting against police violence and racism in the United States.

Trump hit out hard at Kaepernick at the time and later took credit for the player failing to find a team. He softened his stance years on, saying Kaepernick should "get another chance" to play in the American football league.

Back in 2018, Trump suggested James was not intelligent after the basketball player said he "would never sit across from" the president.

James, a supporter of former president Joe Biden, said that same year that Trump had given racists "a chance to come out and speak loudly without fear".