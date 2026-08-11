Trump intervenes forcefully to save his friend Infantino with a fiery message

US President Donald Trump broke his silence on Monday evening to mount a strong defence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, warning the organisation that it would be making a "grave mistake" if it considered replacing him, amid a severe crisis threatening the future of the Swiss official at the head of the world's most prominent football body.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "FIFA would be making a grave mistake if it thought, for any reason whatsoever, even for a single moment, of replacing its president Gianni Infantino." He called him "wonderful" and insisted he "oversaw the most successful World Cup tournament," warning that if he were to leave "the tournament would never again be this successful or this profitable."

The White House intervention landed as Infantino's popularity plummets. His contentious plan to open FIFA's doors to private-sector investors collapsed, inflaming a crisis of confidence across the global football system.

Three of the most powerful continental confederations moved to force him out. Europe (UEFA), North America (CONCACAF) and Asia issued a joint open letter on Monday, rallying the "football family" to their cause amid a deep split over how the crisis should end.

Without naming Infantino explicitly, the three confederations brushed aside his attempts to save a position that only a few weeks ago looked set for comfortable re-election in March 2027, especially after the anticipated financial success of the 2026 World Cup.

Trump and Infantino go back to December 2025, when the FIFA president awarded the American president the "FIFA Peace Prize," created especially for the occasion, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.