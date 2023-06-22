Trouble for Zwane as Mosimane throws weight behind Nabi - 'He knows stress, he knows pressure to deliver'

Pitso Mosimane has encouraged Kaizer Chiefs to go for ex-Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi which might render coach Arthur Zwane jobless.

Chiefs are keen on having Nabi

Tactician ready for new challenge

Mosimane opines on proposed deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Nabi has been heavily linked with a move to Chiefs to replace Zwane who failed to meet the club's targets last season.

Mosimane, who was recently appointed Al Wahda coach, has now explained why he feels the former Yanga SC coach will be successful at Amakhosi.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Nabi is a] good guy, good coach. He has won double trebles, not many people have won double trebles," Mosimane told Sports Night Amplified.

"I think I got [the treble] twice but in different years, he got it two years in a row.

[However], South African football is not Tanzanian football. Tanzanian football is Yanga, Simba, Azam, and the rest; no disrespect to anybody.

"He knows the stress, he knows the pressure to deliver. He knows that kind of stress, so he would handle the pressure and the stress well. And he has proved that he is good, he took Yanga to the final of the Caf Confederations Cup.

"I hope he can do it, I’m not sure because I don’t really know the quality of the players at Kaizer Chiefs, I can’t judge, because I’m not really watching a lot."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Nabi has insisted on coming with his technical team and the celebrated South African has commented on the same.

"No, you can't join [a club without your technical team]. How do you do that?" Mosimane added.

"The level at which we are, you have a team. The teams when they recruit you, don’t ask you, they know it’s a package."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Nabi comes with his technical team, it is interesting to see what Amakhosi will decide to do with Zwane.

Whether he will be demoted to the junior teams or be released altogether and start a new challenge elsewhere.

For Chiefs, their sights are on the forthcoming campaign hoping to end their lengthened trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT: The Glamour Boys should finalise the Nabi deal to allow him to start focusing on pre-season.