Troost-Ekong shines as Udinese hold Hellas Verona

The Nigeria international was one of the stand-out players as the White and Blacks shared the spoils with Ivan Juric’s men

William Troost-Ekong was in action as played out a 0-0 draw with Hellas Verona in Sunday’s game at Dacia Arena - Stadio Friuli.

The Super Eagles star was afforded his 21st league appearance this season in the encounter and delivered an impressive defensive performance.

The former Bursaspor centre-back made an 80% successful pass rate and won two of his three aerial contests to ensure his side kept a clean sheet and secured their second point in five games.

Article continues below

More teams

Troost-Ekong featured for the duration of the game while international Seko Fofana made way for Mato Jajalo with four minutes left to play.

The result moved the White and Blacks three places off the relegation zone after gathering 26 points from 24 games.

Troost-Ekong will hope to help Udinese secure maximum points when they square off with on February 22.