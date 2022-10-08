Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender recovers from injury, in Watford squad to face Blackpool

Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong is available for Watford's EFL Championship clash against Blackpool having recovered from injury.

Picked up injury while on duty with Nigeria

Troost-Ekong managed two appearances so far

Bilic describes his recovery as positive news

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old picked up a hamstring injury while representing Nigeria in friendly matches against Algeria during the September international break.

He featured in the first test match against Algeria B and was withdrawn by manager Jose Peseiro after the injury. He was released from camp for further medical assessment with Watford and subsequently missed Nigeria's second friendly against the senior Atlas Lions which they lost 2-1.

He went ahead to miss Watford's 4-0 win against Stoke City and the 2-1 defeat against Swansea City.

Watford manager Slaven Bilic confirmed while giving the Hornets team news that Troost-Ekong will be in contention to face Blackpool on Saturday.

WHAT DID BILIC SAY? “Ekong trained with us yesterday [Thursday October 6] - he looks good, and he’s definitely going to be in the squad," he told the club website.

That’s a big positive for us, particularly with our injury problems at the back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Watford got relegated from the Premier League, the Super Eagle has managed two appearances from 12 matches. His first match came in the 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on August 8.

He also featured in the 2-2 draw against Sunderland at Vicarage Road on September 17.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROOST-EKONG? The Super Eagle will hope to get a starting role when the Hornets visit Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.