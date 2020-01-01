Troost-Ekong: How Udinese defender is keeping fit in isolation

The Italian top-flight might have been placed on hold, but the Super Eagle is working hard to stay in good shape

international William Troost-Ekong has shared his daily routine as he continues to stay fit in quarantine.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, major European leagues including the Italian top-flight have been on hold.

And to keep his body in shape ahead of the resumption, the 26-year old is getting involved in workouts.

In his latest tweet caption, ‘same focus, different day’, the ex-Gent man shared on Twitter an outdoor exercise for strength and balance.

Troost-Ekong has featured in 23 Italian goals for Luca Gotti’s men who are currently ranked 14th on the log.

Having joined the Little Zebras in the summer of 2018 from Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor, the defender extended his stay with the White and Blacks until 2023 in November 2019.

On the international scene, he boasts of 41 caps with two goals to his credit from his defensive role.

Troost-Ekong was part of Gernot Rohr’s team that finished third at the 2019 in .