Troost-Ekong and Kalu out of Super Eagles game against Tunisia

The defender and the winger will not play a part when Gernot Rohr’s men take on the Carthage Eagles in Austria

William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu have been given permission to leave the national team camp and will not feature against on Tuesday.

Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye confirmed the departure of the players to their respective clubs, citing various reasons.

winger Kalu was allowed to return to his club after suffering a knock in Nigeria’s defeat against on Friday.

More teams

The 23-year-old forward featured for 50 minutes in the encounter before he was replaced by winger Moses Simon.

Troost-Ekong was permitted to leave in order to enable him to prepare for ’s Championship game against on Friday.

The centre-back teamed up with the Hornets from club in September and will hope to make his debut for the side at Pride Park Stadium.

”Kalu was allowed to leave the camp and return to his club because of the knock he got in the game against Algeria,” Ibitoye told Brila FM.

“For Troost-Ekong he was permitted to go because he just joined a new club and they have a game on Friday so they want him to train with his team ahead of the game.

“So with these two players out we will have the chance to see new players for the game.”

summer signing Chidera Ejuke could be drafted in for Kalu while centre-back Kenneth Omeruo could replace Troost-Ekong in the encounter.

The players were not involved in the Super Eagles' defeat against Algeria while forward Cyriel Dessers could also make his international debut in the game.

Nigeria have lined up the friendlies as part of their preparations for the qualifying game against Sierra Leone in November.

The Super Eagles lead the Group L table with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.