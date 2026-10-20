The defending champions' star striker lasted just 19 minutes against his former club, coming off injured with the score at 0-0. Dembele was racing an opponent when he accelerated into a sprint, pulled up sharply and grabbed his left thigh. There had been no direct contact.

Cameras caught Dembele grimacing in pain. He could not continue, a blow for PSG after the 2018 world champion's recent return to outstanding form. He had scored four goals and provided six assists in ten competitive matches this season. The 29-year-old had recorded six goal contributions in just two Champions League matches and was outstanding in last week's 4-2 win over Manchester City.

With Dembele off, coach Luis Enrique sent on former Barca striker Ferran Torres. In the 25th minute, Torres missed a huge chance: Joao Neves headed the ball down brilliantly, but the unmarked striker leaned back as he shot and Joan Garcia made a brilliant save.

FC Barcelona, already struggling with injury problems, also had to make an early change. Former Leipzig player Dani Olmo, 28, was injured in a midfield challenge with Vitinha, prompting Hansi Flick to bring on Fermin Lopez.

During the first half, PSG defender Willian Pacho almost became the third player forced off. As Pacho lay on the ground during a challenge with Fermin Lopez, Lopez accidentally caught him on the forehead with his boot. Ilya Zabarnyi began getting ready as a precaution, but Pacho played on.

The meeting between the league leaders and the second-placed side at the Parc des Princes lived up to expectations. PSG had three good chances in the first ten minutes alone, while Anthony Gordon narrowly missed from close range at the other end after a cross from Lamine Yamal.

Getty Images

In the 38th minute, Desire Doue put the dominant hosts ahead. The France international won the ball in Barca's half and wasted no time, placing a right-footed shot from 17 metres into the bottom-left corner.

The injuries continued after half-time and Xavi Espart's equaliser in the 55th minute. Paris left winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia picked up an injury and left the pitch supported by two members of staff. New €50 million signing Maghnes Akliouche replaced him in the 59th minute.