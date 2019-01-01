Triple blow for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Telkom Knockout Cup clash with Maritzburg United

Katsande, Akpeyi and Mathoho will be missing for Amakhosi while the Team of Choice will be without Mngonyama

will be without three of their key players when they face in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup next weekend.

The two teams will battle for a place in the final of this year's TKO soon after the Fifa international break but Ernst Middendorp will have to do without the services of Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi and Erick Mathoho.

Katsande and Akpeyi have accumulated four yellow cards this season while Mathoho was red-carded against .

The three players have been ever-present for the Glamour Boys in recent weeks but Akpeyi's suspension will no doubt come as a massive blow for the team.

The Nigerian goalkeeper has been Amakhosi's No.1 in the absence of the injured Itumeleng Khune.

And he has at times carried the Soweto giants through some difficult games, including the two Telkom Knockout Cup matches against and Pirates in the Last 16 and the quarter-final stages respectively.

It is unclear at this stage whether Khune will be ready to assume his No.1 role for the club or will Bruce Bvuma deputize for Akpeyi against the Team of Choice.

Amakhosi have also brought back Brylon Petersen to ease the pressure in their goalkeeping department.

With Katsande, Chiefs wouldn't be too worried as the Zimbabwean midfielder initially lost his place to Kearyn Baccus.

Baccus is currently nursing an injury, but he is expected to return to action when domestic football returns after the Fifa break.

Article continues below

The former Melbourne City star was expected to be back this past weekend, but he wasn't fit enough to make the 18-man squad for the Soweto Derby.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg United will be without Kwanda Mngonyama for the same encounter against Amakhosi.

The lanky defender received his marching orders against the Buccaneers last week, and therefore he will still be serving his two-match ban.