Trio commits future by signing new Bloemfontein Celtic deals

Phunya Sele Sele tied down four of their key players this week as they prepare for the second half of the current season and beyond

Tebogo Potsane, Menzi Masuku and Mzwanele Mahashe have committed their futures to Bloemfontein by signing new deals.

According to Celtic media manager Sello Nduna, the trio had their one-year options triggered on their contracts this week.

"We are delighted to confirm that Tebogo Potsane, Menzi Masuku and Mzwanele Mahashe will be staying with for another season," Nduna said in an interview with Lesedi FM.

"The club had an option to renew their contracts by a further year, and that option was triggered this week," confirmed Nduna.

With the new contracts, the three players joined Lantshene Phalane, who will be remaining at the club for the next three seasons after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Potsane has been with Phunya Sele Sele for over a season now after joining the club from in August 2018.

He has featured 28 times for the Bloemfontein outfit while scoring twice and grabbing three assists.

Masuku, on the other hand, arrived from in 2018 and has contributed immensely to the rise of Siwelele in recent months.

This season only, the former winger has scored two goals and assisted in a further four in the nine league matches he has played under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Mahashe has been a stalwart in the Celtic centre-back since being brought in as a free agent in February this year.

The former FC defender was handed a one-and-a-half-year deal when he first joined the club but the management is convinced he's the right man to help the team achieve its goals going forward.

The 31-year-old who has 14 appearances under his belt this term, and will miss the club's final game of 2019 against on Sunday due to suspension.