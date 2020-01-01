Tributes for late Mamelodi Sundowns star Madisha light up Twitter

The defender passed away early on Sunday at the age of 25 following a car crash in East Rand, Johannesburg

woke up to the sad news that the late defender Motjeka Madisha tragically passed away.

This sparked some reaction from fellow Premier Soccer League players, clubs and Pitso Mosimane also joined in mourning the player.

Tributes continued pouring in.

☠ @orlandopirates is saddened by the passing of footballer Motjeka Madisha.



On behalf of the extended @orlandopirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Madisha family.



Rest In Peace.



#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/jkUHn8UFbn — FC (@orlandopirates) December 13, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to the families, friends & football fraternity for the tragic loss of Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts are with you in this trying time



May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/TOfQUkQg0D — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) December 13, 2020

The club would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Motjeka Modisha. The football fraternity at large is deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and the #masandawana family.#StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/meE6ZVYkrp — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) December 13, 2020

On behalf of the FC team and supporters. We would like to send our deepest condolences to @Masandawana, family, and friends of Motjeka Madisha. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/LNH9pZuGfR — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) December 13, 2020

Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace Motjeka Madisha of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. May God give your family a strength to deal with your loss. #Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG #DStvPrem #WeAreHeretoStay pic.twitter.com/YHQfFlA2A3 — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) December 13, 2020

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka Madisha who has tragically passed away. May his soul Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/74xqEabvKJ — Lamontville FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) December 13, 2020

We would like to send our deepest condolences to Motjeka Madisha's family and @Masandawana with news that emerged this morning. pic.twitter.com/D5dUUHWET5 — FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) December 13, 2020

The club is saddened to hear of the passing of @Masandawana and @BafanaBafana defender Motjeka Madisha.



Rest well, Motjeka pic.twitter.com/l1UlIAtmzX — FC (@MaritzburgUtd) December 13, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Motjeka Madisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with @Masandawana, his family, friends and the entire football fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace.#LoveSiwelele pic.twitter.com/XmKW8xj6h3 — Bloemfontein (@Bloem_Celtic) December 13, 2020

May your soul Rest in Peace... pic.twitter.com/GZ6csYKjqu — SwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) December 13, 2020

The Premier Soccer League is saddened by the tragic death of Motjeka Madisha- a humble and promising talent .



The young diski challenge product had a great future ahead of him. Our condolences to @Masandawana and the Madisha family. pic.twitter.com/xZfcaHnRXF — Official (@OfficialPSL) December 13, 2020

REST IN PEACE my brother pic.twitter.com/6YSc2xp7yY — Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) December 13, 2020

Devastating news. This puts everything back into perspective - life is precious, the only thing we are certain of is this moment. RIP brother, may you fly with the Angels. God Bless your family through these testing times #RIPMotjekaMadisha pic.twitter.com/aCVW23tykV — Wayne Sandilands (@waynesandilands) December 13, 2020