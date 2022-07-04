Trezeguet: Trabzonspor sign Egypt forward from Aston Villa

After three seasons at Villa Park, the African star has teamed up with the reigning Super Lig giants

Trabzonspor have confirmed the signing of Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Egypt international represented Istanbul Basaksehir last term, however, he has joined the reigning Super Lig kings on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Trezeguet now becomes the fourth African at the Medical Park Stadium after Nigeria’s Anthony Nwakaeme, Cape Verde’s Djaniny, Mali’s Bengali-Fode Koita, and Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Evrard Kouassi.

The 27-year-old is a massive addition to Abdullah Avci’s squad ahead of their title defence next term and participation in the 2022-23 Uefa Champions League.

In his first interview, the Egyptian expressed his delight with his move to the ‘big’ Turkish side, while vowing to live up to expectations.

"First of all, I would like to start by expressing that I am very happy to be at Trabzonspor. Because I know I'm joining a very big team,” he was quoted by the club website.

“We have a great president, a great coach and great fans. I know that I have come to a champion team and the expectations here. I'll be here and we'll continue to win championships for 4 years and we'll continue to do so for many years to come.

“I am aware that I always have to give the best to the team. I am a player who will always try to make our fans happy with my performance.”

He added: “I hope that we will celebrate the championships together in these years. I come from one of the biggest teams in my own country and maybe the Middle East, maybe the biggest, the Al Ahly team. So, I know what the expectations are in a big team, and what I need to do there.

“I know this because I've been through it before. I can't wait to meet our fans and help the team. I want to thank our president for contributing so much to my joining this club.

“I hope to always be able to carry this jersey to the place it deserves. Everyone here deserves the best. I hope that I will always represent this jersey in the best way during the period I am here."

Trezeguet signed for Aston Villa in 2019 and went ahead to score nine goals in 64 appearances for the English top-flight side.