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Trezeguet ignites the anger of Al-Riyadh fans before the Al-Ahly clash

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
Trezeguet
Saudi Arabia
Egypt

The Egyptian star is the most prominent player in the capital's team.

Egypt's Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", the Al-Riyadh star, has sparked the anger of the club's fans ahead of the Al-Ahli match in the Roshn League.

Al-Riyadh visit Al-Ahli today, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Posting on "X", the club's official account revealed the starting line-up and substitutes. To widespread surprise, the Egyptian winger was nowhere to be found.

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His omission stirred the anger of some Al-Riyadh fans. They flooded the comments demanding to know why he'd been left out, unhappy that no reason had been given.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Only the day before, on Thursday, the club had posted pictures from the team's final training session before the Al-Ahli game. The Egyptian star was there, going about his business as normal.

The mystery didn't last long. Reporting from the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, the correspondent for "Thmanyah", the channel that broadcasts the Saudi league, confirmed Trezeguet's absence was down to injury.

Trezeguet joined Al-Riyadh during the current summer transfer window, arriving from Egypt's Al-Ahly after a single season with the club.

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