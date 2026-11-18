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Nicolò Tresoldi moves ahead of Endrick in Milan’s transfer-market choice as they seek a new striker ahead of the next winter transfer window.

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The Brazil international pledges loyalty to Real Madrid, while the Italian-German wants to join AC Milan. His agents and family want the move too.

Born in 2004, the striker has already scored 18 goals this season for Bruges (eight in the league, five in the Champions League and one in the Belgian Super Cup) and Germany Under-21s (four).

Tresoldi wants Milan and Milan want Tresoldi, but Bruges stand in their way. The Belgian club have him under contract until June 2029, and would prefer to keep him at least until the end of this season. But everything has a price: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the starting price is €60 million, practically double the offers rejected last summer.

Those figures won't put off Milan owner Gerry Cardinale, who is ready to negotiate personally, as he did with Gonçalo Ramos and Diego Moreira.

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He wants to strengthen Ruben Amorim's side further as they push for Champions League qualification.

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Young Italian Francesco Camarda would make way and head out on loan, perhaps abroad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti writes: "Tresoldi is a young, talented striker. We have not yet seen him in a team more ambitious than Bruges, but the feeling is that he has the qualities to establish himself at a top club too. A player like that would be useful to anyone, in short, and it is no coincidence that he costs around €60 million — no small sum. Obviously Tresoldi would also be useful to Milan, who are pursuing him persistently and whom he would like to join, not least because he is a fan".

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"The problem here is that Milan have just bought another centre-forward, Gonçalo Ramos, for a substantial €75 million. It is true that the Portuguese player has disappointed so far, at least in front of goal, but are we sure that, by adding Tresoldi, Milan would not risk undermining an investment they have only just made? They are both out-and-out strikers, not static penalty-area players, but both are nevertheless suited to playing alone up front. It is reasonable to have doubts about their compatibility and the benefits of two such costly deals for the same position".

"A provocative thought: Tresoldi would be more useful to Juve than to Milan. Juve have half-centre-forwards — Kolo Muani, Woltemade — and need a genuine centre-forward to improve an incomplete team (and also to get the best out of the Frenchman and the German). But he costs that €60 million, which is a lot. And Cardinale, for his part, seems willing to spend it".