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Bang bang: Nicolò Tresoldi is on the scoresheet again, though goals from the Italian-German Bruges striker are hardly news these days.

Vetlesen provided both assists, in the 36th and 61st minutes, as the player born in 2004 scored twice away to Malines in the 12th round of the Belgian league season. Lemarechal had broken the deadlock in the 32nd minute from a Vanaken assist.

Tresoldi celebrated at the corner flag in his now-familiar fashion and took his tally to 16 goals this season for Bruges: 10 in the league, five in the Champions League and one in the Belgian Super Cup, as well as four for Germany Under-21s.

Under contract until June 2029, Tresoldi heads towards the next winter transfer window with Milan considering him an alternative to Real Madrid's Brazilian Endrick.

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Now Bayern Munich are also said to be tracking him as they deal with an ankle injury to English centre-forward Harry Kane, who has undergone surgery and will be out for at least three months.

Croatian manager Leko brings on Vermant for Tresoldi 20 minutes before full-time.

On Wednesday evening, Bruges play at home to Liverpool in the Champions League.