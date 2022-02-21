Trending: 'Where is Khune?' - Orlando Pirates fans 'roast' Mpontshane after Al Ittihad defeat
After Orlando Pirates lost their first Group B Caf Confederation Cup match against Al Ittihad on Sunday, fans have turned the heat on goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.
Mpontshane had kept three consecutive clean sheets before he conceded in the 3-2 loss against the Libyan side, and that put him under fire from the club's supporters.
Al Ittihad scored through Sanad Al Warfali, Muad Eisay, and Omar Al Khouja, while the Premier Soccer League side scored the two goals through the marauding fullback, Bandile Shandu.
Editors' Picks
- Orlando Pirates player ratings after Al-Ittihad loss: Shandu outstanding as Motshwari struggles
- Why don't Chelsea look anything like world champions? Tuchel's excuses don't explain why Lukaku & Co are toiling
- Orlando Pirates' Shandu proving the doubters wrong
- How does Chelsea star Fran Kirby fit into Sarina Wiegman’s England?
The Soweto giants conceded twice in the first half but fought back and headed into the half-time break with the score at 2-2, but a 53rd-minute goal by Khouja was what eventually separated the sides.
This is how Twitter reacted to Orlando Pirates' loss: