Trending: 'Where is Khune?' - Orlando Pirates fans 'roast' Mpontshane after Al Ittihad defeat

After Orlando Pirates lost their first Group B Caf Confederation Cup match against Al Ittihad on Sunday, fans have turned the heat on goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Mpontshane had kept three consecutive clean sheets before he conceded in the 3-2 loss against the Libyan side, and that put him under fire from the club's supporters.

Al Ittihad scored through Sanad Al Warfali, Muad Eisay, and Omar Al Khouja, while the Premier Soccer League side scored the two goals through the marauding fullback, Bandile Shandu.

The Soweto giants conceded twice in the first half but fought back and headed into the half-time break with the score at 2-2, but a 53rd-minute goal by Khouja was what eventually separated the sides.

This is how Twitter reacted to Orlando Pirates' loss:

Where's @IIKHUNE_32_16 ...he can still do better thn this Popeye Mpontshane — Moreleba (@rraabone) February 20, 2022

It’s just Pirates that lost. We are used to that. Good night and continue to trust your process



Shandu tried to save those interns but it wasn’t meant to be because of Mpontshane



Surely we can even sign that JDR keeper — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) February 20, 2022

In the Nedbank cup Mpontshane was every one hero but today everyone says he is finished Ai pirates supporters — Ntokozo Khoza (@NtokozoKhoza18) February 20, 2022

Can you sell Mpontshane? Every time, when it matters most he flops — ⚽️🏆Mbuyiselo Msimanga 🇿🇦 (@Lifetime_coach) February 20, 2022

Mpontshane is the worst goalkeeper in the PSL, I mean the DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship. Jele can do a better job between the sticks compared to Mpontshane — Lepekola Bernard Makhanya05 (@Lb05Mc) February 20, 2022

So sad to see how Mpontshane's recent good form is being overshadowed by one bad game.....there are games where he saved that team 😕 games that they'd have lost if was the other GK from a certain country that robbed Bafana-Bafana and won Zero games at the AFCON. — Mahlatse (@DakarNel) February 20, 2022

Mpontshane is a betway agent! 🙄 — ZaⓂ️a_Tsela_ (@Zama_ZA_) February 20, 2022

Yes poor performance by Mpontshane but this Libya team had the referee in their pocket ,play was stopped so many times but the referee only gave 3 mins extra time — Boipelo (@bips4u10) February 20, 2022

I washed my hands since Mpontshane gave Baroka a cup, since then I didn't trust him again — Bonga Wellington (@BongaWellingto1) February 20, 2022

It was time,Mpontshane has never been a good goal keeper, he was just protected by his defense, Today he was exposed,he should have been substituted!I think it's time our coaches introduce Elson Sithole,Radiopane, Monyane @orlandopirates — Xolani Hobs (@xolaniHobs) February 20, 2022

If it wasn't for Mpontshane we would have won honestly speaking — Phumzile Mawela (@Mawela_Phumzile) February 20, 2022

We did all except Mpontshane who was scared to dive on artificial pitch and third goal out of position. — Nqana, Mdanda, Nakisa, Nomakhungela, Scamba....... (@SethukaAya) February 20, 2022