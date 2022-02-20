Football enthusiasts are full of praise for Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he scored a hat-trick in his first La Liga start on Sunday.



Aubameyang scored two first-half goals and Pedri's shot in the 63rd minute deflected off the Gabon captain in the 63rd minute to give them a 4-1 victory over Valencia.



The goal, initially awarded to Pedri, was later given to Aubameyang to make it his first hat-trick for the club and in the Spanish top-flight.



The 32-year-old's brilliance once again raised questions about his sudden exit from Arsenal in January and at the same time, commendations for his quick adaptation to life in Spain.

They are now forcing an Auba vs Laca agenda lmaooo….these Barsenal fans won’t kill me. — Ebuka Means Great (@EbukaMeansGreat) February 20, 2022

* 𝐇 𝐀 𝐓 - 𝐓 𝐑 𝐈 𝐂 𝐊!



L'àrbitre atorga el gol de @Pedri a @Auba! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/PnFyLSdxwY — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 20, 2022

Rejected at Arsenal, Aubameyang has a brace for Barcelona at HT in a 3-0 hit against #Valencia. Auba could easily strike a hat-trick #Barca #ValenciaBarca, 0-3 #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/5LUzD7gdHH — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) February 20, 2022

Aubameyang might get his first hat-trick for Barcelona today. Man can finally enjoy scoring once again.❤💙 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 20, 2022

@Auba I think arteta is there somewhere watching @FCBarcelona today's highlight,seeing what we have lost just because of his bad self interest — Olúmídé👦🏽 (@OfficialJefff) February 20, 2022

@Auba I think arteta is there somewhere watching @FCBarcelona today's highlight,seeing what we have lost just because of his bad self interest — Olúmídé👦🏽 (@OfficialJefff) February 20, 2022

Aubameyang loves scoring Valencia. Scored another. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 20, 2022

Everyone said people said Auba was finished. Finished abi he just wanted to sabotage Arteta? — OLUWAFIKEMIKEWA (@EreluChocolate) February 20, 2022

More to come... @Auba



Get used to it.



No fear, this is not the wilderness...They will create enough chances here and nobody will hound u for missing one like some other club 🤭 pic.twitter.com/A0olT9qdSZ — Oluwakayode 🌟⚡⚡ (@KvngKortez_) February 20, 2022

More to come... @Auba



Get used to it.



No fear, this is not the wilderness...They will create enough chances here and nobody will hound u for missing one like some other club 🤭 pic.twitter.com/A0olT9qdSZ — Oluwakayode 🌟⚡⚡ (@KvngKortez_) February 20, 2022

Auba loves playing against Val — Al Pacino (@I_ortegga) February 20, 2022

Auba left @Arsenal and started banging goal. What does that tells you? — Baale of Ibadan ᅠ (@sirelordphelly) February 20, 2022