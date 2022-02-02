Trending: PSL fans react after Ghana legend Gyan visits Mamelodi Sundowns
Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan visited Mamelodi Sundowns’ headquarters and he was “impressed” by what he witnessed.
The Ghana legend who is in South Africa as a SuperSport TV pundit for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations took time to tour Chloorkop.
Editors' Picks
- Do Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates want to compete? - Modise questions transfer inactivity
- How will Barcelona's new-look attack line up after Aubameyang, Traore & Torres transfers?
- Kaizer Chiefs miss targets, Orlando Pirates keep low on quiet PSL transfer deadline day
- Arsenal's Aubameyang transfer gamble leaves Arteta and Edu in the firing line
“It was a lovely experience. Honestly, this club is one of the most organised clubs in Africa,” said Gyan.
“I visited Mamelodi Sundowns today with my man Mozez Praiz. I met the club’s chairman, players and technical team. I was impressed with what I saw today.”
Mamelodi Sundowns have become one of the most feared sides in Africa, having turned themselves into perennial Caf Champions League contenders.
During his visit to Chloorkop, Gyan met with club president Tlhopie Motsepe. Fans on social media speculated there could be something brewing between Sundowns and the Ghana legend.
The 36-year-old is yet to retire and has previously expressed interest to turn out in the Premier Soccer League, having played for Legon Cities in Ghana last year.
Sundowns have been on a shopping spree during the January transfer window and already have their foreign player quota exhausted.
Interestingly, no Ghanaian player has ever been a big hit at Chloorkop despite previously having Gyan’s former Black Stars teammates in goalkeeper Brimah Razak and defender Rashid Sumaila on their books.
This is how fans reacted to Gyan's visit on Twitter: