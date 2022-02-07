Trending: PSL bigger than Afcon? - Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi slammed on Mhango absence

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has been criticised after he explained why Gabadinho Mhango was not selected to face AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Sunday.

The Malawian - who took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with the Flames and scored a sensational goal against Morocco - was not involved as Bucs secured a 1-0 win over Usuthu to book a place in the Round of 16.

Ncikazi said they preferred to play Kwame Peprah ahead of the Malawian whom he said must wait just like other players. Fans were not satisfied with his explanation, especially when he claimed the league in South Africa could be better than Afcon.

The tactician was categorical that Mhango could not be involved because he had just joined his teammates who had started training earlier, and given the fact Pirates enjoy the availability of more players, the Malawian could not be involved immediately.

Article continues below

How Twitter reacted to Ncikazi's comments:

Mandla Ncikazi stresses me so much. The man is here telling us the PSL is bigger than AFCON and that Mhango can’t just go straight to the starting line up. — Athi T (@attiez2) February 7, 2022

"Maybe PSL is bigger than Afcon" Mandla Ncikazi comments on Mhango's Performance 😭😭😭 — Theodore Titi (@Titi_theo) February 7, 2022

Secondly it's common sense Mhango is match fit and he is on top form what else do u want from a player contrary selecting players who has been out for 2 months ahead of him. — Xman (@Xman20141764) February 6, 2022

That's hogwash what is saying. SA League bigger than Afcon? What ever he is smoking it's not good. He is killing Mhango spirit. — Solly Mphuthi (@sojas) February 7, 2022

Heard what he said about Mhango and Afcon? hai no, he must take a backseat now. — 〽️pho (@Mphooo) February 7, 2022

And Dzvukamanja offering the team fokol

Mhango still played for Malawi and showed what he is capable off but our interns says PSL is bigger than AFCON — zikara mashaba (@MashabaZikara) February 7, 2022

This guy wants to kill Pirates and Mhango str8. — Thembinkosi,(PhD, Scholar)💭 (@Becks_Singwane) February 7, 2022

He said psl is tougher than afcon that's why Mhango did not play yesterday — Ranchodas Shamaldas Chachad (@RendaniMuleya1) February 7, 2022

If I was Mhango, I would jump ship — Mandla™ (@IamDJMandla) February 7, 2022

Mandla doesn't value the player. He'd rather play anyone instead of Mhango. — Felicidad (@Matthew46536812) February 7, 2022

Lies ! They know Mhango is class let him go — Gavin Segal (@G_Seegz) February 7, 2022

Ncikazi embarrassment to the institution... those remarks about Mhango and AFCON were so stupid. — Dibo! (@MlDibo) February 7, 2022

But South Africans are agreeing with the sentiment that Orlando Pirates coach is wrong. South Africans know that Mhango is in good form and he’s being slighted. South Africans love Mhango. 🙄 — Wanderlust Lulu 🇿🇦🇲🇼 (@wanderlust_lulu) February 7, 2022

You not playing gabadinho mhango shows how weak you are — 光明的 明亮的 (@tha_simpology) February 7, 2022

This guy is smoking socks!!! Mhango is better than Lepasa, Mabaso and Pepra combined. pic.twitter.com/yOfTkmtYS0 — SOL (@SolixBucs) February 7, 2022