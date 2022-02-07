Trending: PSL bigger than Afcon? - Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi slammed on Mhango absence
Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has been criticised after he explained why Gabadinho Mhango was not selected to face AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 on Sunday.
The Malawian - who took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with the Flames and scored a sensational goal against Morocco - was not involved as Bucs secured a 1-0 win over Usuthu to book a place in the Round of 16.
Ncikazi said they preferred to play Kwame Peprah ahead of the Malawian whom he said must wait just like other players. Fans were not satisfied with his explanation, especially when he claimed the league in South Africa could be better than Afcon.
The tactician was categorical that Mhango could not be involved because he had just joined his teammates who had started training earlier, and given the fact Pirates enjoy the availability of more players, the Malawian could not be involved immediately.
How Twitter reacted to Ncikazi's comments: