Trending: ‘Not even a yellow card for Liverpool’s Keita?’ – Fans divided after tackle on Chelsea’s Chalobah
Fans on social media are a divided lot after Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was allowed to stay on the pitch after his challenge on Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah during their Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Guinea international clattered into the young Chalobah while contesting for an aerial ball and despite the tackle looking dangerous, it was left unpunished by the referee of the day Stuart Attwell.
Keita’s challenge saw him plant his studs into Chalobah's groin and they both went down in agony with the Chelsea player later revealing he needed stitches to repair his groin.
The referees’ decision left Keita on the pitch and he went on to play for 80 minutes as Liverpool were crowned winners after winning the contest 11-10 on dramatic penalty shoot-outs after a 0-0 draw in extra time.
The challenge by Keita, who started in the game after Thiago Alcantara picked an injury during the warm-up, has received mixed reactions though most of the fans feel he should have been sent off.
Meanwhile, despite the horror challenge, other fans feel Keita bossed the game from the onset, pulled a masterclass display, and easily managed to pocket Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.
What's your view? Should Keita have been sent off for the challenge? Tell us in the comments below.