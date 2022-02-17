Trending: 'Ncikazi must go' - Frustrated Orlando Pirates fans turn heat on coach

Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw in a PSL game staged against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bucs had hoped to claim maximum points to reduce the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Prior to the league restart, after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break, the gap between the sides was 17 points.

On Monday, Masandawana were held to a 1-1 draw away to Baroka and the Pirates faithful had hoped for a win two days later. Realistically, their most achievable target is to finish second and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

After the stalemate, the supporters had taken to their respective social media accounts to express their anger and frustration.

Many supporters believe co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is the cause of the struggles at Bucs. Even though co-coach Fadlu Davids isn't backed to take over as the sole mentor, most fans are singling out Ncikazi for criticism because of the perceived poor treatment of forward Gabadinho Mhango.

The Malawi star was in great form in Afcon and Pirates fans believe Ncikazi is not giving him a chance to prove himself in the PSL.

I love Mandla Ncikazi but I think he's dropping a ball here by not using a Mhango, especially now.



He's just had a stellar AFCON, has a confidence of 10 Wakanda warriors and - when on form - is comfortably Pirates' best striker. I see no reason not to give him a chance https://t.co/iSgZQBBwCI — Lwazi✍️ (@LwaziOnline) February 17, 2022

As i watched the Orlando Pirates game yesterday I found myself thinking about coach Ncikazi's reasoning about not playing Mhango.



He said the competition is tough and Mhango must wait for his chance...so in his analysis Peprah is better than Mhango at the moment 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. — Prince Sobayeni Sports ⚽ (@PrinceSobayeni) February 17, 2022

The problem at Pirates is not Ncikazi or Fadlu, Tshabalala appears to be the problem, Mandla did complain about not having a full team available for selection. pic.twitter.com/FO6B1RSDxA — Taliban Salie (@Taliban_Salie) February 17, 2022

Coach Ncikazi is useless and bias in selecting players #ncikazi — Adv Man-dru (@mandru083) February 17, 2022

As Pirates supporter I've never had problem with your past coaches and I always believed our players were the once letting us down but on this Case @orlandopirates you really brought us a rubbish coach Mandla. Please take this guy back to Arrows — Hard Fighter (@LeEFF_Fighter) February 17, 2022

Mandla ia not fit to be a coach of Orlando pirates, not fit@all#Ncikazi — Sir Jones (@AbuYunu07220522) February 17, 2022

@orlandopirates The more u let this clueless Man to act as a Coach..... The more you make people hate him.... Mandla Ncikazi knows nothing! But Khiza never cared about the Team anymore... — iFeranja😊 (@andinkyd) February 17, 2022

When you’re not in the matchday squad you come to the game but you’re on your phone the whole time instead of paying attention to the game live to see what you can add to the team next time you start. When Ncikazi keeps you on the bench twitter erupts.😂☕️ pic.twitter.com/KDPJHC6Q2f — Sbudda Radebe (@EphraimSbudda) February 17, 2022

I'm slightly disappointed with the results Pirates have quality players but the selection always let us down why on earth do you select Makhubela ,Dzukamanj while on the bench we got Mhango,Motswari,Mntambo ,Mabasa we are not progressing as a team under Ncikazi https://t.co/b25x3FB7Uz — Nkosinathi Gamede (@NkosinathiGam19) February 17, 2022

I'm sure we all agree that both Ncikazi and Davids need to go. How can a team with so much quality pruduce 3 shots on target for the whole 90 minutes? — Nhlakanipho himself 🔥 (@niphomahlangu10) February 17, 2022

@orlandopirates he's being told to use a certain player "shame poor Ncikazi " 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/mtSAubQomU — mbuzo (@SikhumbuzoNgub6) February 17, 2022

If Mandla Ncikazi wants to back his bold statements , he must first start on the pitch, let us see what he is talking about because talk is cheap sometimes @orlandopirates. We number 2, won our CCL first game good but are we tactically up there with the likes of Sundowns? — Pleasure Khoza - Mongalo (@pleasuremongalo) February 16, 2022

The day Pirates releases Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

The day Chiefs releases Baxter. It will be a joy to the fans nd the dignity of both clubs wil b restored. But as long as they hv those coaches - Mamelodi Sundowns wil remain Champions forver. — Mogan H Thobes. (@HarryMoganoh) February 16, 2022