Trending: 'Ncikazi must go' - Frustrated Orlando Pirates fans turn heat on coach
Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw in a PSL game staged against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.
Bucs had hoped to claim maximum points to reduce the gap between them and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Prior to the league restart, after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break, the gap between the sides was 17 points.
On Monday, Masandawana were held to a 1-1 draw away to Baroka and the Pirates faithful had hoped for a win two days later. Realistically, their most achievable target is to finish second and qualify for the Caf Champions League.
After the stalemate, the supporters had taken to their respective social media accounts to express their anger and frustration.
Many supporters believe co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is the cause of the struggles at Bucs. Even though co-coach Fadlu Davids isn't backed to take over as the sole mentor, most fans are singling out Ncikazi for criticism because of the perceived poor treatment of forward Gabadinho Mhango.
The Malawi star was in great form in Afcon and Pirates fans believe Ncikazi is not giving him a chance to prove himself in the PSL.