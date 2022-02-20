Trending: Mamelodi Sundowns' wheels are coming off - fans frustrated after Al Merrikh draw

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Sudanese heavyweights Al Merrikh in Group A of the Caf Champions League in a match staged in Cairo on Saturday.

The Brazilians started as favourites considering their opponents had to look for an alternative venue to host the match.

Despite enjoying 57% ball possession, Masandawana managed 12 attempts on goal which was the same as Al Merrikh. The Eastern Africans also managed to have four shots on target while the South African side could only manage one.

With defending champions Al Ahly next in line for the PSL champions, the supporters were not impressed by the draw.

Here are the best fan reaction as sampled by GOAL despite Sundowns collecting a point on the road.

Scoring goals is becoming very difficult for Mamelodi Sundowns. The wheels are coming off... — Privillege (@MatsebePrivill3) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns playing Al Ahly next after failing to get maximum points today i'm very worried #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/Ty6kbUcasi — Mosh cele (@cele_momelezi) February 19, 2022

We are poor these past 3 games we were average I have seen better from Sundownsfc teams it's time to take drastic decision and bench Shalulile , zwane and give other players a chance but we are poor https://t.co/JoTke869yQ — MFONDINI-kaloku (@matroos19) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns fans calling for the coaches' heads after 2 draws and a few poor performances is the dumbest thing. Kaizer Chiefs fans did the same theing when they lost the league from bad luck, sacked the coach, then went on to qualify for MTN 8 with luck. — Pedi Trap (@dabu_bapedi) February 19, 2022

I feel Sorry for 3 Mamelodi Sundowns coaches, coaching such useless and clowning players can't be easy. — 🇷🇺UNLEADED🇷🇺 (@d_nkitseng) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns FC fans have this tendency of crying and let dey emotions prevail. U will never hear AL Ahly fans after dey drew yesterday saying dey dnt c dem winning the CAF Champions league. We dnt appreciate anything we just complaining all the time. — Xman (@Xman20141764) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns can only dominate PSL football only in Africa you will need to work 10× harder and remove themba zwane — ᴋᴀ ᴢᴜʟᴜ ᴋᴀ ɴᴛᴏᴍʙᴇʟᴀ🦍 (@IsahSbu) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns drew against a club which was only playing their 5th competitive match in five months. — Believe 🙏🇮🇹 (@Lucky_Mthombeni) February 19, 2022

I will take this 1 point we no shame.#Sundowns #CAFCL 👆👆👆 — Sbooh Mbohkaz 👆👆 (@zamagembe) February 19, 2022

The difference between #Sundowns this Season in Champions League is that we are playing mud football compared to last Season where we were Ballers and this gives me Hope that we coming back with the 2nd Star since we have learn how to play Continental football — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) February 19, 2022

Dear #Sundowns Technical Team



Kapinga has everything you've asked from him,



Question is what more does the lad need to do just to get minutes I mean we had no right or reason to draw with those Soldiers today.



Few minutes in the game and he created a chance for us. — Mr. Jones Maluks (@hjmaluks) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi sundowns 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — LINDANI JOBE (@REAL_LINDANI) February 19, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns have over played Shalulile , he is tired 😪



He must rest 🤞🏽 — Jabu Zwane (@RealRiboEdits) February 19, 2022

This was an unnecessary draw, I won't be surprised if all other teams in this group beat Al-Merreikh, we had so many chances from their mistakes that we couldn't capitalise on ,we couldn't even make their keeper make a save #Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #TotalCAFCL #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/3dL1OxlIUW — Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) February 19, 2022

We can’t blame the coaches for today’s results we could have buried the chances we got 1st half and also that last minute chance… there’s not much coaches can do from the sidelines when players keep missing such clear chances.. #TotalEnergiesCAFCC #Sundowns — kulani waka Mashimbyi (@Kuli_mash2) February 19, 2022