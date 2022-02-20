Trending: Mamelodi Sundowns' wheels are coming off - fans frustrated after Al Merrikh draw
Seth Willis
Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Sudanese heavyweights Al Merrikh in Group A of the Caf Champions League in a match staged in Cairo on Saturday.
The Brazilians started as favourites considering their opponents had to look for an alternative venue to host the match.
Editors' Picks
- Should Kaizer Chiefs be looking for a Baxter replacement?
- Salah, Mane & Diaz deliver as Liverpool keep title charge on course with Norwich win
- Caf Champions League: Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' starting XI to face Al Merrikh
- Smith Rowe's killer instinct earns Champions League-hunting Arsenal vital victory over Brentford
Despite enjoying 57% ball possession, Masandawana managed 12 attempts on goal which was the same as Al Merrikh. The Eastern Africans also managed to have four shots on target while the South African side could only manage one.
With defending champions Al Ahly next in line for the PSL champions, the supporters were not impressed by the draw.
Here are the best fan reaction as sampled by GOAL despite Sundowns collecting a point on the road.