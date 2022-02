Mamelodi Sundowns were held 1-1 by Baroka FC in Monday's Premier Soccer League match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Baroka dramatically grabbed the equalising goal, deep into stoppage time as Masandawana appeared to have already claimed three points.

This is how fans responded to the result on social media.

Imagine a opposition fans celebrating because Mamelodi Sundowns FC played a draw. Lol that's a joke and tells a lot about our standard and how the opposition fans are highly rating us. 不不不不不 Xman (@Xman20141764) February 14, 2022

Some Sundowns fans are stressing about Chiefs, you guys are cowards pic.twitter.com/sWX34eieGf Pat (@PatBafo) February 15, 2022

Sundowns need to accept that they cannot win all games pic.twitter.com/zbrcCPUs1R Mahlobo 儭 (@Bheki_Nyathi) February 15, 2022

SS commentators hates Sundowns with passion and they are not even hiding it. Bonolo Gaorutwe (@MrsGaoBonolo) February 14, 2022

#Sundowns 不不 that Late equalizer by Baroka pic.twitter.com/4CzrVrqFVn Best selling Author (@MeshackBevhula) February 14, 2022

We owe Baroka three points for giving us the league pic.twitter.com/90UgHWxrqX Sammy Makgate (@Betera92) February 15, 2022

No member, we did not drop anything, me i still owe Baroka 3 points for making sure that Pitso leave us with a treble & continuing the drought there pic.twitter.com/MN8f6nJ7W6 恫 (@Percydezmon) February 15, 2022

Just saw the Baroka goal. I think Kaizer Chiefs fans should be honest just for this month only and vote accordingly for the Goal Of The Month. Alex (@AlexSithole) February 14, 2022

I am officially leaving Kaizer Chiefs as a supporter will be back if between Baxter and Parker one decide to leave. I've had enough!Being fed Parker just bcs he's discipline outside the field? No. I'm developing love for Baroka now till Chiefs decide to football seriously again pic.twitter.com/5V2U6TESoc Sukasambe Wensizwa遲 (@tnames_sa) February 15, 2022

This is really embarrassing and unprofessional, so much for a team that is dominant and miles ahead of everyone but yet behaves like this for a mere point against Baroka https://t.co/gtr18dEVwW Mahlobo 儭 (@Bheki_Nyathi) February 15, 2022

But we'll be voting for Mbulu not Baroka



Or kapa is there something am missing? MW (@MWTlali) February 15, 2022

Hooligans, they failed to beat Baroka coach who doesn't have a coaching certificate. Now they want to kill the referee 不不不 pic.twitter.com/p0VYpKKdqH KING ARTHUR遲佞遲 (@arthurvaloyi4) February 15, 2022