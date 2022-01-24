Trending: Hudson-Odoi’s latest Ghana trip ignites new nationality switch conversations

England and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has announced a short trip back to Ghana, sparking another round of debate on his international future.



With the Premier League on a short break, the attacker made a post on social media on Monday, saying, “Back to [Ghana] for a little break, see you soon.”



Back to 🇬🇭 for a little break! See you soon pic.twitter.com/4HtfGAvKdR — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 24, 2022





It is his second visit to Ghana in seven months, having spent time in the West African country in June last year at the end of the football season.





The latest tweet has generated new conversations about his possible switch of international allegiance to Ghana from where his parents hail.





Born in the United Kingdom, the 21-year-old has made three senior appearances for England after representing the side at various youth levels, but remains eligible to switch to Ghana in November this year should he not add any more caps for The Three Lions.





Ghana have not hidden their interest in convincing the Champions League winner to join the Black Stars.





On his previous visit, Odoi held meetings with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku and Ghana minister for sports Mustapha Ussif about a possible future with the Black Stars.





Below are the best social media reactions to his latest trip:

Callum Hudson-Odoi is on his way to Ghana 🇬🇭 for a quick vacation.



Black Stars stories loading in 3,2,1…. pic.twitter.com/UWWOVWTHfJ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 24, 2022

Hudson Odoi should do the needful and consider playing for Ghana 🔥🔥 we need all our young gunners to come back for the World Cup 👹 — TOP STRIKER 👹 (@CHAMP_OFFICIAL1) January 24, 2022

I no kno Wetin Ghanaians dey see in foreign players.

We dey search players wey go score for we a, you say Hudson Odoi should join Black Stars. Wey goal he get for Chelsea.



If you want players a, come to Nkz, we get chaw😏🤔 — I'm Ghanaly Okay🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 (@Kofi_Bhito) January 24, 2022

Hudson Odoi has 4 Premier League goals in 4 years, And they are saying we should beg him to play for us same people always insulting Jordan ayew — Melo Hype 🎧📌 (@Melo1Hype) January 24, 2022

Ghanaians on their way to meet Odoi 😃😃 the next Black Stars super star pic.twitter.com/f2k8Zs90uZ — Hazardjnr✌️ (@ItalianBorga97) January 24, 2022

Hudson Odoi is coming to Ghana, the Super Eagles must be shaking 😂😂😂 — VECTORBWOY😎 (@vectorbwoy) January 24, 2022

Hudson odoi will play for Blackstars is bound to happen 🇬🇭😌 — wo p3 gyimii 😂 (@kwadasomorata) January 24, 2022

We have very good players in diaspora. Salisu, Yeboah, Gyan, Inaki Williams, Odoi.... just name them..



Reliable sources say many refused a call up because of how we treat our players.. — Sa Asa 🇬🇭 vs 🇳🇬 (@S3__Asa) January 24, 2022

Akwaaba Callum Hudson-Odoi. You love Ghana and we love you too. Patiently, we are waiting for you to have a change of mind to play for Ghana. Bra wai pic.twitter.com/XyaNY38mt6 — Asante Forkuo (@Asanteforkuo) January 24, 2022

Callum Hudson-Odoi is in Ghana; chale Mek some bro take him to Kwaku Bonsam give we. Two days tops he would be playing for Ghana 😔 — Kumasi Sarkodie 🔰 (@KumasiSarkodie_) January 24, 2022

Make Odoi come play for Ghana chale 🇬🇭🔥🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/medZBjU1lE — FlexGermain Online ( Ghreloaded ) 🇬🇭 (@flexkgermain) January 24, 2022

@ChelseaFC midfielder @Calteck10 Hodson-Odoi heads to Ghana for a ten-day vacation after Tomas Tuchel gave him days off.



He was in action on Sunday when Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0 in Premier League



Reports suggest Ghana FA will talk to him again about switching nationality pic.twitter.com/JTua3RZ0aB — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (ASHES) (@ashesgyamera) January 24, 2022

Callum Hudson-Odoi badly wants to play for Black Stars. Burning desire..🇬🇭❤ https://t.co/7uyOWBFm6P — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) January 24, 2022