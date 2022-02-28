Trending: 'How did Messi rob Shandu of Ballon d'Or?' - Orlando Pirates fans react after Caf Confederation Cup outing
After a sensational outing in the Caf Confederation Cup against Royal Leopards at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, Orlando Pirates fans have jokingly questioned how Lionel Messi beat Bandile Shandu to the Ballon d'Or award.
Bandu, who scored a brace against Al-Ittihad in the previous game, netted the second as the Sea Robbers resurrected themselves from 2-0 down to record a big 2-6 win against the eSwatini champions.
In addition to Shandu's strike, an own goal from Machawe Dlamini and the other four from Kabelo Dlamini, Kwame Peprah, Happy Jele, and Terrence Dzvukamanja ensured the Bucs registered their second win in Group B.
One fan demanded to know how Lionel Messi had 'robbed' Shandu of the Ballon d'Or.
Others were slightly less effusive in their praise but recognised just how good a player Shandu has developed into.
While others think his goal output should see him converted into a striker.
What are your thoughts? Ballon d'Or contender? Right back in the wrong position? Can his goal-scoring exploits be maintained? Let us know in the comments.