After a sensational outing in the Caf Confederation Cup against Royal Leopards at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday, Orlando Pirates fans have jokingly questioned how Lionel Messi beat Bandile Shandu to the Ballon d'Or award.

Bandu, who scored a brace against Al-Ittihad in the previous game, netted the second as the Sea Robbers resurrected themselves from 2-0 down to record a big 2-6 win against the eSwatini champions.

In addition to Shandu's strike, an own goal from Machawe Dlamini and the other four from Kabelo Dlamini, Kwame Peprah, Happy Jele, and Terrence Dzvukamanja ensured the Bucs registered their second win in Group B.

One fan demanded to know how Lionel Messi had 'robbed' Shandu of the Ballon d'Or.

I'll never understand how Messi robbed Bandile Shandu of his Ballon d'Or?! 😅😅🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️#CAFCC — I_am_Nyame (@Nemza007) February 27, 2022

Others were slightly less effusive in their praise but recognised just how good a player Shandu has developed into.

Bandile Shandu is a quality modern fullback and can directly influence games with goals and assists. Real recognise Real🎩 pic.twitter.com/1J9zvm1Rsk — Phoenix Nkosikhona Mnguni (@mnguni_phoenix) February 27, 2022

Bandile shandu =Joao Cancelo — BAD.BAD.NOT.GOOD (@BAD_BAD___) February 27, 2022

Bandile Shandu 💪is going to be @orlandopirates player of the Season whether our "Household Enemies of Progress" like it or Not.

They should have called him beke le beke😭🙌 Man Scores Week in Week out.

⚽🙏🙌🔥🔥👌🔥⚽⚽🔥🔥👌#OnceAlways #OrlandoPirates pic.twitter.com/I0RshtXddp — ✊🏿TSHEPHO.🏴‍☠️MK (@tshepo_makoko) February 28, 2022

Bandile Shandu is always on score sheet. You can hate him but he is doing important job. — 𝐊𝐈𝐃 𝐁 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆©️ (@BhekiSithole_SA) February 27, 2022

Bandile Shandu is well developed, Middendorp has drilled that boy, credit to him for moving him to RB before joining pirates — ⚬KING CALO⚬ (@SCALO91) February 20, 2022

While others think his goal output should see him converted into a striker.

Josef Zinnbauer would've long converted Bandile Shandu🤭🤭🤭 — Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) February 27, 2022

Yerrr Bandile Shandu should just become a striker — ⚪️🇷🇴Papi Chøkist🇿🇦⚫️ (@WhiteboyKat) February 27, 2022

Bandile Shandu has scored more goals than some of @orlandopirates previous "best" attackers. Mind you he is a defender. — Mduduzi Sibeko (@msibeko16) February 27, 2022

It’s sad that Bandile Shandu is a RB but scores and plays better than our forwards😭 — 🇿🇦Kagisho☠️ (@Kagiesure) February 27, 2022

What are your thoughts? Ballon d'Or contender? Right back in the wrong position? Can his goal-scoring exploits be maintained? Let us know in the comments.