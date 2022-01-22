Trending: Ghana and Nigeria fans take to social media after 2022 World Cup play-off draw
By Taiye Taiwo
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to react to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off draw that pitched Nigeria against Ghana.
One of the countries will take one of the five tickets allotted to Africa for the global showpiece that will take place in Qatar from November 21.
Although they are neighbours who share borders in the Western part of Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have a rivalry in sports, as well as in music and lifestyle.
Saturday's draw in Douala has got the fans of the two countries talking and they are looking forward to the home and away fixtures which have been scheduled for March.