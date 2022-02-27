Trending: Fans question Mendy substitution for Kepa as Chelsea lose Carabao Cup final
Fans have taken to social media to question Edouard Mendy's substitution for Kepa Arrizabalaga in extra-time after Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.
Kepa missed the last spot-kick to hand Jurgen Klopp's men the trophy as it ended 11-10 in their favour.
Earlier in the game, Mendy made some fine saves to keep the score level and it helped them push the game to extra time and eventually to the shoot-out.
After seeing Kepa fail to save a penalty and eventually miss the last kick after all 21 players had been successful previously, fans are far from happy with Thomas Tuchel's last-minute decision to take of Mendy.
More so because Mendy already has experience in winning a shoot-out as he was in goal when Senegal beat Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month.