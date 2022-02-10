Trending: Fans divided over Liverpool's Salah and Real Madrid's Bale

Fans have chosen the better player between Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the prime of their careers.

Before his recurring injuries, Bale - who left Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid in 2013 - enjoyed success in Spain with four Uefa Champions League trophies, two La Liga titles, three Uefa Super Cups and four Fifa Club World Cups.

Salah, on the other hand, powered Liverpool to a Uefa Champions League triumph in 2019 before claiming the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

The two-time African Footballer is also potentially on course to clinch his third Premier League Golden Boot this season as he leads the scoring chart with 16 goals in 20 league appearances so far.

The question asked by GOAL has left football fans divided over the two players who have proven to be among the most prolific left-footers in the world.

Article continues below

Mo Salah is a great player but he's nowhere near Gareth Bale's league; Bale single handedly carried Spurs during his prime, he proved himself at the club & now doing the same at Real Madrid effortlessly. In addition, when it comes to talents, Bale outclasses Mo Salah. No offense. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) February 10, 2022

I know Salah has better numbers and has been more consistent overall, but damn Bale at his peak was mesmerizing to watch. I’d pick him just for that https://t.co/URiNJC228I — Donald Thump (@whatdonaldsaidd) February 10, 2022

Only people not picking Bale are deluded Liverpool fans and that's a fact https://t.co/E5JR74Stv7 — Vin 🇳🇱 (@VinRMA) February 10, 2022

I wonder how many times we have to see this comparison before everyone realizes that the answer has always been, and will always be Bale https://t.co/m5vBJODJ1l — Brasiniñismo (@brasininismo) February 10, 2022

Bale. But is hightime people stopped underrating what Salah has done https://t.co/zDmCRwUDAs — Ralph (@fahad_jibril) February 10, 2022

Salah is 29 and he is still in his prime.. bale could never — Alex nevers (@NeversAlex) February 10, 2022

Bale is so disrespected — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) February 10, 2022

This is so direspectful to Salah — Nolo (@NoloFCB) February 10, 2022

Prime Gareth Bale in UCL🔥 🤤



Easy to forget how many Worldies he has scored!#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/1nKqRVl831 — Forca LaLiga (@Forca_Laliga) February 10, 2022

Gareth Bale is better than any version of Mo Salah. — ＭＵＳＢＥＹ (@Mus6ey) February 10, 2022

Salah never ever scored even 36 goals in a season and also Salah doesn’t have 2 golden boot is pl golden boot and also Salah never scored 2 goals in a ucl final before — DE MON (@DEMON50945737) February 10, 2022

STOP DISRESPECTING MO SALAH:



Bale’s best season: 41 G/A

Salah’s best season: 60 G/A



Salah got more goals (44) in his best season than Bale had goals & assists combined in his best season (41).



Salah has outscored Bale’s best season in 3 different years, enough said. 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/TC9bG9DwwM — Kallzz 🇨🇴💫 (@KallzLFC) February 10, 2022