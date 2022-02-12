Trending: Fans credit Lampard for Iwobi's improved performance in Everton win

Alex Iwobi has got football enthusiasts talking on social media after his performance in Everton’s 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The Nigeria international featured from start to finish in Saturday’s Premier League encounter and he played a key role in midfield.

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon secured maximum points for the hosts at Goodison Park and Everton’s second win in three games under Frank Lampard.

Iwobi made defensive and attacking contributions in the encounter which include three completed tackles, five key passes and four shots (second-highest after Gordon).

Meanwhile, fans believe Lampard might have had ‘a magic touch’ on the 25-year-old for his much-improved performance.

Iwobi under Lampard pic.twitter.com/hq3rsJpx5O — Jack Witter (@jwitter94) February 12, 2022

Iwobi has been spectacular this evening....The Lampard effect — #BBMzanzi #NigerianIdolS7 #NigerianIdol (@metronaija) February 12, 2022

Whatever Lampard said to Iwobi is working like a charm. He's been a class act today.



#EVELEE — Ayodeji (@lazywordsmith_) February 12, 2022

Iwobi doing what he knows how to do at the midfield, it's been long time.

Frank Lampard is doing well with everton — theo_osazee (@theo_osaz) February 12, 2022

Alex Iwobi is playing like he is really related to Okocha. He is playing well for Everton today.



Frank Lampard seems to have worked some magic on him. #EVELEE — +⚙✈ oNline 🌐 (@TheRealGulu) February 12, 2022

Lampard wants to turn Iwobi to an upgrade of Jourginho 😁 #EVELEE — Happy (@eromsidem) February 12, 2022

Iwobi under Lampard could finally be a good performer for us, great today — David (@NothingbutBoffo) February 12, 2022

>Never seen Iwobi play this well....👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Credit Lampard — Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) February 12, 2022

I'm an iwobi fan, but I also cannot believe what I'm watching. I think lampard has thought him not to rush and breath a little. There's this maturity in his game that I can't believe. — Mr Williams 🇳🇬🛑 (@williamz55) February 12, 2022

What on earth did Lampard say to Iwobi?! #EvertonFC — SK2 (@SK21878) February 12, 2022

Iwobi a one man wrecking machine second half, Lampard teaching him how to tackle during half time was a master stroke — Wade Johnston (@wadeBBK) February 12, 2022

I would really love to know what Lampard told Iwobi before the game. — Samuel T. Ojetola, Ph.D. (@Ojayteee) February 12, 2022