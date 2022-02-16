Trending: Baxter's Kaizer Chiefs will never dominate matches – Fans sign petition
Kaizer Chiefs fans have started a petition to force the club to sack coach Stuart Baxter after their frustrating 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.
There are already over 1500 fans who have signed the petition.
After being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32 by TS Galaxy, who won 1-0, on Saturday, Amakhosi’s only hope for silverware remained in the league but they were unable to break down a resilient City side in the Mother City.
Chiefs were dull as they failed to have a single shot on target and the draw saw them miss out on a chance to leapfrog second-placed Orlando Pirates in the 16-team table.
Pirates remained second on 30 points from 19 matches while Chiefs are third on 29 points from 17 outings. The outcome has left Chiefs’ fans calling for the sacking of Baxter, others insisting the team will never progress under his reign.
The petition by the fans titled “Baxter has had his chance” has blamed the 68-year-old British coach for favouritism in fielding players who have been costing the team in the last seven years.
The petition also wants Chiefs to release nine players for underperforming among them Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Akumu, Cole Alexander, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Leonardo Castro, and Lazarous Kambole.
Then there are fans who feel the Soweto-based club is no longer a big team in the PSL. Below is how Amakhosi fans reacted on Twitter following the 0-0 result: