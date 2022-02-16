Trending: Baxter's Kaizer Chiefs will never dominate matches – Fans sign petition

Kaizer Chiefs fans have started a petition to force the club to sack coach Stuart Baxter after their frustrating 0-0 Premier Soccer League draw against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

There are already over 1500 fans who have signed the petition.

After being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 32 by TS Galaxy, who won 1-0, on Saturday, Amakhosi’s only hope for silverware remained in the league but they were unable to break down a resilient City side in the Mother City.

Chiefs were dull as they failed to have a single shot on target and the draw saw them miss out on a chance to leapfrog second-placed Orlando Pirates in the 16-team table.

Pirates remained second on 30 points from 19 matches while Chiefs are third on 29 points from 17 outings. The outcome has left Chiefs’ fans calling for the sacking of Baxter, others insisting the team will never progress under his reign.

The petition by the fans titled “Baxter has had his chance” has blamed the 68-year-old British coach for favouritism in fielding players who have been costing the team in the last seven years.

The petition also wants Chiefs to release nine players for underperforming among them Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Akumu, Cole Alexander, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Leonardo Castro, and Lazarous Kambole.

Article continues below

Then there are fans who feel the Soweto-based club is no longer a big team in the PSL. Below is how Amakhosi fans reacted on Twitter following the 0-0 result:

Kaizer Chiefs under Stuart Baxter will never dominate any football match, fluke wins they will 😢 — Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) February 15, 2022

A petition to have Stuart Baxter removed as Kaizer Chiefs head coach



Kaizer Chiefs supporters the petition is here please share it and as many as you can to your friends, families and extended families please Khosi family let's sign this petition pleasehttps://t.co/MKLyshv9k5 — Mdu Shabalala is a star ✨🌟 (@SenzoSambo) February 15, 2022

#Amakhosi4Life supporters please stop buying @KaizerChiefs merchandise until Kaizer Chiefs starts buying quality players and release Stuart Baxter, let's end this abusive relationship of only celebrating Kaizer Chiefs & players birthdays, we need to celebrate silverware. pic.twitter.com/WkaoEy4QW8 — Mdlanyoka_Insele🦡 (@GojeNtsibande) February 15, 2022

Kaizer chiefs is no longer a BIG TEAM.#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs — Conquer (@Conquer_Modiba) February 15, 2022

Thinking of old kaizer chiefs pic.twitter.com/PIQLpQAOeO — Dumisani (@Dumisan77437973) February 16, 2022

Let us be honest guy Stuart Baxter is failing t deliver at Kaizer chiefs..his like Jose Morinho still using the old tactics in a morden foothball and this player are frustrated and believe in old players like Parker and that tall Matoho useless defender exactly like Marguire pic.twitter.com/jIyezzEJsb — VELABAHLEKE (@VELABAHLEKERT) February 16, 2022

This one is here to finish Kaizer Chiefs. #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/tAmDZzyn5F — Tshemedi  (@RealTshemedi) February 15, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs fans let's discuss the impact of Bernard Parker. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/NZWxKlx9iH — 𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐌𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐀  (@Busani_MtalanaM) February 15, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club...

No more hunger for success

Just Family Business Vibes pic.twitter.com/yPjcc7Lg7f — 𝗙𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗶𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗥𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗶 (@_uNjabulo_) February 15, 2022

Kaizer chiefs trying to win their so called "5 games in hand" pic.twitter.com/Dj7u1BMJTg — champ11on 🏆 💛💚👆🏾 (@PF___________) February 15, 2022

Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat went to Kaizer Chiefs to win trophies 🏆 👀 but it's none of my business.



Below is types of Polygons 👇👇👇👇#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs #DStvPrem #Sundowns #orlandopirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/poQYR4c1MO — Pan Africano (@PanAfricology) February 15, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs in 2022, today in numbers

0 goals.

0 shot on target.

0 wins. pic.twitter.com/h5gPszhlDA — Dlambili 👑 (@Malume_Grand) February 15, 2022

A well rested kaizer chiefs is yet to score a goal in 2022.



Danko Baxter, you're doing a good job Bafo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Up6L5H1Opc — champ11on 🏆 💛💚👆🏾 (@PF___________) February 15, 2022

Watching Kaizer Chiefs play when you don't have a Life insurance/Funeral cover should be added on a 1000 ways to die#DStvPrem #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/IEia19wclT — Wandile Ntuli (@Wandile_Ntulie) February 15, 2022

Konje you guys said Kaizer Chiefs can win 5 games in a row. A team that hasn't scored a single goal in 2022? pic.twitter.com/CcnHkZikL4 — Mahlatse ❤️ Ratau🙏😚 (@BanaMalome) February 15, 2022