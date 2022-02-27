Trending: 'Baxter remains bad coach' - Kaizer Chiefs fans unimpressed despite win over Baroka
Kaizer Chiefs claimed a massive 1-0 win over Baroka FC in the PSL, boosting their slim hopes of beating Mamelodi Sundowns to this season's title.
In the match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night, Khama Billiat was the hero as he claimed the injury-time goal that handed Amakhosi the victory and a place behind Masandawana on the table.
The result ensured Chiefs have 32 points, 16 behind the defending champions who have played three more games. The former league winners have managed nine wins from the 18 games played, five draws and four losses.
Fierce rivals Orlando Pirates are in third place and have played 20 matches, have 31 points after seven wins, 10 draws and three losses.
Here are the best reactions from the Amakhosi faithful after the victory on Saturday.