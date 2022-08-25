Trapp snubs Man Utd transfer offer as German goalkeeper commits to Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has revealed that he remains committed to the club despite interest being shown from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Europa League-winning goalkeeper was on the Red Devils' priority list, with reports suggesting that legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson had recommended the German goalkeeper to the Premier League giants.

WHAT HE SAID: Trapp said in a message posted on Instagram: "Dear fans, There have been a lot of reports of interest from Manchester United in the past few days. It is true that there is a written offer. Manchester United is a world-class club and the fact that I can deal with and think about such an offer, I hope everyone understands. Yesterday, however, I informed the person in charge of both clubs that I had chosen Eintracht. I have experienced unforgettable things here with Frankfurt and we made history together. The start to the season has been bumpy, but I have absolute faith in us. Yours, Kevin."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have been on the lookout for a back-up goalkeeper in the transfer market since sanctioning a loan move to Nottingham Forest for Dean Henderson earlier in the window. Though the Red Devils finally got back to winning ways against Liverpool last time out, they have already conceded seven goals in the first three games of the season and thus would want a custodian who can compete with David de Gea for a place in Erik ten Hag's starting line-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils have also made an offer to Newcastle to take goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan, claims The Athletic.