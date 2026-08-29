More transfer news and rumours:

Another twist? A spectacular option emerges for Alvarez

BVB's big loser of the summer on the verge of a spectacular move?

After Goretzka, Aston Villa sign the next former Bayern star

Transfer news: Sacha Boey on the verge of a Bundesliga move?

A surprising option in Germany has emerged for Sacha Boey just before the summer transfer window shuts. The 25-year-old Frenchman has risen to the top of Bayern Munich's sales list after being told the club are planning without him, and board member for sport Max Eberl has also publicly stressed that Bayern want to move the Frenchman on.

No concrete offers have arrived so far, though, which is why there has been little movement beyond the prospect of a return to Galatasaray.

Now the Hamburger Morgenpost reports that Hamburger SV are looking at the right-back to fill a gap on the right flank that has been there for some time. From a sporting point of view, the Frenchman would be a high-profile addition, but financially the deal is on shaky ground.

HSV cannot afford a permanent deal worth around €15 million, so a loan is virtually the only realistic option. But even then, his Munich salary remains a huge obstacle, meaning the parties would probably need to find a creative solution to get the deal over the line.

Hamburg are also exploring other routes and have identified an alternative that would probably be just as attractive in football terms but more realistic financially. According to Sky, the Hanseatic club have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen and their right-back Arthur over a loan move. That would push the Boey issue back off the table in Hamburg and keep it alive at Bayern.

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Transfer news: Galatasaray await the arrival of Rafael Leao

Galatasaray announced Rafael Leao's imminent arrival on Saturday afternoon. Via X, Galatasaray invited their fans to come to Atatürk Airport at 3.45pm to welcome the new superstar. Leao, who has set off with his adviser Antonio Leo, is expected to sign a contract with the Istanbul giants later on Saturday.

There is talk of a deal until 2030, which is allegedly set to earn Leao €10 million net. Including bonuses, Galatasaray are set to pay AC Milan €45 million.





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Transfer news: Mohamed Amoura will probably leave VfL Wolfsburg

Mohamed Amoura could still leave VfL Wolfsburg. OGC Nice have now emerged as another interested club from France. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that talks between the clubs over a possible move for the 26-year-old forward are already under way.

According to information from RMC , the deal in question is a loan with an option to buy worth €20 million. The talks are therefore already said to be well advanced.

Amoura has also recently been linked with Olympique Marseille and Schalke 04. According to fussballtransfers , Udinese Calcio from Serie A are also showing interest in the Wolfsburg striker.

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Transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen on the verge of a €35 million signing?

Bayer Leverkusen's planned reshuffle on the right side is starting to take shape. While the transfer of Moussa Diaby apparently is close to completion, the search for a new right-back has now also taken a decisive step forward.

According to kicker , Guela Doue has decided in favour of a move to the Werkself. The 23-year-old Ivorian is said to have given those in charge his word and is explicitly pushing for the move to Leverkusen. That leaves an agreement between Bayer and Racing Strasbourg as the main issue still to be resolved.

There is still a gap, however, between the clubs' positions on the financial framework. According to kicker, Leverkusen are prepared to pay €30 million for Doue. Strasbourg initially entered talks demanding €50 million.

Negotiations are continuing, but the specialist magazine believes the French top-flight club have by now significantly lowered their asking price. If that were not the case, Bayer would already have looked at other options, it says. According to information from fussballtransfers, an agreement could be reached at around €35 million.

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Transfer news: PSG's shopping spree apparently goes on

Paris Saint-Germain could use part of the financial leeway from the planned sale of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool to sign a new centre-back. According to local newspaper Faro de Vigo , the French champions are looking at Javi Rodriguez of Celta Vigo.

There is no concrete offer yet, but PSG are said to have already enquired about the 23-year-old's contract terms.

Rodriguez has a €40 million release clause at Celta. Several clubs from England are also interested, with Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United all said to be considering a move. Corresponding offers could still arrive before deadline day on Tuesday.

PSG have spent €152 million on new players so far this summer. That is offset by income of around €155 million. Barcola alone is very likely to join the Reds for a base fee of €117 million.

Rodriguez came through the youth ranks at Celta and has yet to leave the club. The Spain international, who made his first appearance for the senior national team before the World Cup, has so far played 90 professional matches for the Galicians. In the end, however, he was not included in the World Cup squad.

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Transfer news: Bremen apparently strengthen at left-back

Werder Bremen apparently are on the verge of taking the next step in their search for reinforcements on the left side of defence. According to information from Sky , there is already a verbal agreement between the Bundesliga club and Moussa Ndiaye. However, the 24-year-old still needs the green light from RSC Anderlecht for the move to the Weser.

Talks with the Belgian top-flight club are also in the home straight, according to the report. The plan is a loan deal with an option to buy. Werder coach Daniel Thioune had previously already publicly confirmed the interest in Ndiaye.