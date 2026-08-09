Press reports have laid bare the behind-the-scenes drama in the final hours before Al-Nassr officially confirmed the signing of Portugal's Samu Costa. The deal followed weeks of agreements and approvals, but it also carried a shock twist over what remains of "Al-Alami's" budget in the current summer window.

Sources at the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" say Al-Nassr's board struck an agreement with the Saudi Pro League on Monday morning that cleared the way to complete the Costa deal. The signing would fall outside the club's direct budget, with the recruitment programme's funds covering the full cost.









The same sources say Al-Nassr and Spain's Real Mallorca had reached a final agreement over the transfer around a month and a half ago. The official announcement was delayed while the approvals and financial procedures tied to the deal were finalised.

Between Sunday morning and the afternoon, the two clubs completed and signed the official contracts once the required approvals came through. Al-Nassr then announced the capture of the Portuguese midfielder.

Read also: A shocking transfer window: a shared crisis between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr!

Then came the surprise. As soon as the deal closed, Al-Nassr's board learned that the budget handed to the club under the recruitment programme for the current summer window had run dry.

Costa, then, was not simply a new face in the squad. He swallowed the entire sum allocated to the club from the recruitment programme this summer, leaving the board in a bind if it still hopes to strengthen other areas before the window shuts.

All of this lands at a time when Al-Nassr need more than one reinforcement, particularly after Marcelo Brozovic's departure and with gaps in other positions. It raises big questions over "Al-Alami's" ability to round out the squad without extra funds, or to find other solutions in the period ahead.